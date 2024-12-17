Tokyo's Waseda University Releases English Podcast Episode 4 “Cross-Cultural Influences in Japanese Fantasy Games”

Professor Jessy Escande shares his expert understanding of Japanese video games and their intricate ties to global folklore and mythology.

I wanted to understand why so much of Japanese fantasy draws not from local mythologies, as is often the case in other countries, but from foreign folklore, myth and legends.” — Assistant Professor Jessy Escande

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waseda University released the fourth episode, “Cross-Cultural Influences in Japanese Fantasy Games”, of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on December 17, 2024. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 4: “Cross-Cultural Influences in Japanese Fantasy Games”Assistant Professor Jessy Escande (Waseda Institute for Advanced Study) converses with MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey (Waseda Institute for Advanced Study) about the vital role that cultural transfer through “cultural ferrymen” such as J.L. Borges’ Book of Imaginary Beings has played in the development of a fantasy gaming tradition that is both uniquely Japanese and truly global. In this episode, Professor Escande shares his expert understanding of Japanese video games and their intricate ties to global folklore and mythology by elaborating on how mythical creatures like the rakshasa, the Kujata, the Dullahan, and more made their way into popular culture in Japan.About the Series:Waseda University’s first ever English-language academic podcast titled “Waseda University Podcasts: Rigorous Research, Real Impact” is an 8-episode series broadly showcasing the diverse work of our renowned social sciences and humanities researchers. In each of the short 15-30 minute episodes we welcome a knowledgeable researcher to casually converse with an MC about their recent, rigorously conducted research, the positive impact it has on society, and their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda. It’s a perfect choice for listeners with a strong desire to learn, including current university students considering graduate school, researchers looking for their next collaborative project, or even those considering working for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release ScheduleOne episode is scheduled to be released every two weeks.*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 5（Release date: 2025/1/7）：Professor Takashi Kubota, MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey— “Central Bank Digital Currencies from a Japanese Legal Perspective”■Episode 6（Release date: 2025/1/21）Professor Gracia Liu-Farrer, MC Assistant Professor Robert Fahey— “Rethinking Skilled Migration”■Episode 7（Release date: 2025/2/4）：Professor Toru Yoshikawa, MC Assistant Professor Yun Jung Yang— “Ensuring Gender Diversity in Executive Management Positions”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2023 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #63) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

