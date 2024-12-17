Trasna adds device management with IoTerop acquisition

Trasna CEO Stephane Fund celebrating extended company offering

CORK, COUNTY CORK, IRELAND, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trasna , the semiconductor and IoT provider, announced its acquisition of IoTerop, an innovator in IoT device management platforms and software. This acquisition strengthens Trasna’s ability to deliver complete solutions from chip design and SIM manufacturing to cloud-based remote management services. IoTerop’s products, which include the Alaska IoT management platform and Iowa software development toolkit, are already deployed across millions of devices globally. This addition to its product portfolio further strengthens Trasna’s hardware and software connectivity offer, reinforcing its position as a key player in enabling the growing number of IoT devices worldwide.IoTerop brings a proven track record in IoT device lifecycle management, with its Alaska and Iowa solutions widely adopted by large-scale connectivity providers and industries such as smart cities, utilities, automotive, and industrial IoT sectors. Its products are designed to support the next generation of IoT networks, such as NB-IoT, 5G and Lightweight M2M (LwM2M). The company has been a leading advocate of open standards in IoT, promoting interoperability across IoT ecosystems. For Trasna, this move rounds off a year of significant expansion following its acquisition of eSIM leader Workz earlier this year and the opening of a new semiconductor R&D and semiconductor facility in India this October.The IoT market is poised for substantial growth, with the number of connected IoT devices expected to surpass 38 billion by 2030, according to GSMA Intelligence. This surge is driven by growing demand for secure and reliable IoT solutions in energy, healthcare, logistics, and smart cities. Trasna’s expanded portfolio addresses this demand comprehensively, offering customers a single partner for secure IoT connectivity hardware and software from the SIM and device to the cloud management platform.Stéphane Fund commented, “Acquiring IoTerop is an important step in our journey to become the leading enabler of IoT connectivity including device management. Its IoT expertise and trusted device solutions complement our growing portfolio perfectly. The addition strengthens our comprehensive offering for customers, enabling them to deploy highly optimised and scalable solutions that make connectivity and device management easier and more secure for everyone.”– ENDS –About TrasnaTrasna is an Irish-based global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile IoT solutions. With more than 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM manufacturing to over-the-air subscription management.It is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company considered more agile and leaner than traditional market players, providing value to its clients through security, efficiency, and innovation. From chip to cloud, it offers advanced solutions that connect people and devices at scale, enabling transformative experiences for mass IoT.About IoTeropIoTerop is an award-winning provider of IoT device management solutions. IoTerop’s strict adherence to LwM2M protocol specifications, reflected in its flagship IOWA software development kit and ALASKA cloud-based device management platform, help organizations to quickly develop, deploy, and manage fleets of interoperable IoT devices. IoTerop’s co-founder David Navarro has been an Open Mobile Alliance SpecWorks board member and a significant contributor to the OMA SpecWorks standard alongside representatives from AT&T, Ericsson, and T-Mobile ARM, Itron and Qualcomm since 2011.

