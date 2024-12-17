Lane closure on US 33 Onego Bridge, Pendleton County, beginning Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Page Content There will be a lane closure on the US 33 Onego Bridge beginning on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, for a bridge structure replacement project. Traffic will be directed by temporary traffic signals through the duration of the project. A press release will be issued at the conclusion of the project. All motorists are advised to plan accordingly and expect delays.​ ​

