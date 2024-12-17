Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,748 in the last 365 days.

Lane closure on US 33 Onego Bridge, Pendleton County, beginning Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Page Content

There will be a lane closure on the US 33 Onego Bridge beginning on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, for a bridge structure replacement project. Traffic will be directed by temporary traffic signals through the duration of the project. A press release will be issued at the conclusion of the project.  All motorists are advised to plan accordingly and expect delays.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane closure on US 33 Onego Bridge, Pendleton County, beginning Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more