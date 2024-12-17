Road Closure on County Route 4 (Clearview Avenue), in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 4 (Clearview Avenue), in Wheeling, will be closed from milepost 3.22 to milepost 3.35, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, December 17, 2027, through Friday, January 31, 2024, for slip repair. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.



Alternate route: Use WV 2 to County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) or County Route 1 (Short Creek Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

