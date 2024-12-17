Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,958 in the last 365 days.

'From Homeless To Hollywood' Documentary

From Homeless To Hollywood Coming Soon 2025

Before you judge a book by its cover, open it up and read the whole chapter first.”
— Shaneen Bonner
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Homeless To Hollywood is a drama-filled documentary that follows one woman's journey from homelessness to a new life of redemption.

From Homeless To Hollywood is the rags-to-redemption story of Shaneen Bonner. In it, she navigates homelessness as she discovers her new calling as a Grammy-considered artist and screenwriter in the entertainment industry.

Shaneen sits down to tell the harshness of homelessness in the documentary From Homeless To Hollywood by living in an abandoned house.
The script has won over thirty film festivals worldwide, with an award-winning movie trailer attached to it.

From Homeless To Hollywood Crews and Cast.

Crew:

Executive Producer, Director and Cinematographer: Kerry Donovan
Executive Producer, Cast Director, Assistant Director: Shaneen Bonner
Director: Nicole D. Scorniers

Cast:
Kekey Orzorwar
Aundra Williams
Zerlina Webb
Kiwana Collins
Rhonda Clark
Corde Williams
Anthony Jojo Bryant
Bright Meretighan
Hannah Meretighan
Jo-Ethel Kearney
Melinda Bonner-Barnes
Terrensula (Ren) Bonner
Sam Peters

About Shaneen Charese Bonner:

Shaneen Bonner is a multi-award-winning screenwriter, Grammy-considered artist, and author of five-star books Bleeding Within and Expelled. She's also an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry.

Shaneen Charese Bonner
Shaneen Bonner
+1 323-915-1965
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'From Homeless To Hollywood' Documentary

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more