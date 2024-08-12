Submit Release
THE MULTI-AWARD WINNER SHANEEN BONNER ANNOUNCES HER NEW DOCUMENTARY FROM HOMELESS TO HOLLYWOOD

The multi-award-winner Shaneen Bonner Announces her 2025 documentary life story "From Homeless To Hollywood."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The documentary depicts the true story of Shaneen Bonner's journey through life as a homeless woman in Los Angeles, California to a new life of redemption as a business woman.

The documentary is a feature drama-filled emotional tearful story. The story tells the in-depth story of not having the bare essential to live.

This project has won over forty film festivals worldwide.

The movie has added another win with the "Best Movie Trailer" award.

https://youtu.be/sWeWQc_O_jg?si=SPo6d9LAA2Avwwx9


ABOUT SHANEEN BONNER:
Shaneen Bonner is a multi-award winning screenwriter, a Grammy-considered artist, author and award winning music artists who owns Decree Records, Decree Radio, Decree Entertainment Magazine, and Decree Film Entertainment.

Shaneen Charese Bonner
Decree film Entertainment
+1 3239151965
From Homeless To Hollywood

