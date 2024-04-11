Submit Release
Stellar Awards- Considered Los Angeles-Based Gospel Internet Radio Station Decree Radio

SAGMA MEMBER- FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decree Radio is considered for a Stellar Award as Internet Radio Of The Year. Decree Radio has been nominated as Gospel Internet Station of the Year by the "Gospel Choice Music Awards."

Decree Radio is a faith-based radio station that uplifts the name of Jesus through music and the spoken word of God.

Decree Radio is a new internet radio station that is growing by the minute. It has been featured on our website, "Billboard Charting Artists," and Indie artists alike.

Decree Radio station has built a repertoire of artists playing on our station.

Decree Radio is an online Stellar Awards-considered and Gospel Music Choice-nominated gospel radio station. We serve the Christian/Gospel community and play the latest and greatest gospel music for the worldwide web.

Decree Radio is a Los Angeles-based internet radio station established in 2023.

Decree Radio provides services for music artists, podcasters, and churches.

About The Owner:

Shaneen Bonner is the Owner/ CEO of Decree Radio, which she founded in 2023. She also owns Decree Records and Decree Entertainment Magazine. Shaneen is a two-time Grammy-considered artist, a multi-award screenwriter, and a book author.
Stay Connected with Decree Radio:

https://live365.com/station/Decree-Radio-a86083

Website:

https://decreeradio.com/

