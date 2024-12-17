Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff on Tuesday, December 17, in honor of former WV Supreme Court Justice Darrell McGraw, Jr.

After serving three years in the United States Army, Justice McGraw attended West Virginia University. He graduated from the West Virginia College of Law with both a Masters degree and a Juris Doctorate. Justice McGraw served as legal counsel to Governor Huttlet C. Smith from 1965 to 1969, and later the West Virginia Legislature. In 1976, he was elected to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and served as chief justice. Justice McGraw went on to become Attorney General of West Virginia, a position he held for twenty years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.