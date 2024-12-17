Leadership Dialogue — Assessing Health Care Challenges and Successes With Tina Freese Decker, President and CEO of Corewell Health

In this Leadership Dialogue — my last one as AHA board chair — I talk with Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Corewell Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health system headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., and serving the entire state. Tina will be taking the reins as chair of the AHA Board of Trustees in 2025.

Tina and I reflect on the past year in health care and look ahead to next year. Tina observes: “It’s essential that we continue to be focused and invested in our team — that we invest in the systems, technologies and platforms so that our team can do what they do best and that we’re focused on doing what matters most. Ultimately, we’re here to serve our neighbors and everyone in our community, and they’re counting on us to do that.”

Best wishes to all for a happy holiday season and a healthy and peaceful 2025.

Watch the episode.