Certivo Appoints Veteran Leaders to Drive Growth in Compliance and Sustainability Solutions

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certivo, a leading provider of compliance automation software for manufacturers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vanessa (Vee) Vasquez as Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President along with Kevin Kolhede as Director of Sales and Marketing. Both will report to CEO - Kunal Chopra.Kunal Chopra, Certivo’s CEO, has a background leading global businesses across Amazon, Kaspien, and Beckett, with extensive expertise in supply chain, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce. With over 20 years of combined experience in sustainability, enterprise SaaS platforms, and business development, Vasquez and Kolhede bring invaluable expertise to Certivo’s leadership team as the company continues its expansion into the Fortune 500 market.At the heart of Certivo’s success is its comprehensive compliance automation platform designed to reduce the complexity, time, and cost associated with regulatory adherence. The platform empowers manufacturers to manage environmental, safety, quality, and sustainability compliance seamlessly by automating critical processes such as certification management, regulatory tracking, and supplier communication—all from a single, user-friendly interface.Vanessa (Vee) Vasquez brings over 20 years of global leadership experience in sales, marketing, and business development, with a deep focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance. As Chief Revenue Officer, Vasquez will lead Certivo’s strategy for expanding its market presence, with an emphasis on strengthening relationships with global enterprises in industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, clean-tech, and manufacturing. Prior to joining Certivo, Vasquez served as Director of Sales & Marketing at HH Global, where she led sales efforts for sustainable packaging solutions. Her background is also in environmental compliance, ESG, and LCA software in sales, marketing, and consulting to clients.“I am thrilled to join Certivo at such an exciting time,” said Vasquez. “Certivo helps manufacturers to automate, simplify, and accelerate compliance management. With increasing pressure on companies to meet sustainability goals, Certivo helps them reduce risks and accelerate time to market.”Kevin Kolhede, Director of Sales and Marketing at Certivo, brings over 10 years of experience in sales, sustainability consulting, and SaaS account management. Kolhede has also served as a senior consultant at PGS Consults. Kolhede also led strategic partnerships in sustainability, LCA services, and carbon emissions at Climate Tech-USA and Laboratory Equipment Company, where he supported clients in navigating supply chain regulations and environmental compliance.“Certivo’s platform is a game-changer for manufacturers,” said Kolhede. “Our solution automates critical compliance processes, reducing the manual effort and complexity associated with them. This way, teams can focus on innovation while our platform takes care of keeping them compliant with global regulations.”Why Certivo is the Solution for Today’s ManufacturersCertivo is redefining the way manufacturers approach compliance management. By automating routine compliance tasks such as tracking certifications, managing supplier communication, and monitoring regulatory changes.With Certivo, manufacturers can:1) Automate compliance workflows, reducing time spent on manual tasks and ensuring accuracy.2) Accelerate product time-to-market by eliminating compliance bottlenecks and enabling faster approvals.3) Reduce compliance-related costs through automation and streamlined processes.4) Stay compliant with global regulations through real-time alerts and automatic updates on regulatory changes.5) Support sustainability goals by managing ESG data and carbon emissions reporting seamlessly.With Vasquez and Kolhede at the helm of its sales and marketing teams, Certivo is poised to strengthen its position as the go-to software provider for manufacturers navigating complex environmental compliance and sustainability challenges. The platform’s focus on automation, efficiency, and ease-of-use will continue to resonate with businesses seeking to meet increasingly stringent regulations while minimizing operational risk.About CertivoCertivo is an AI-powered compliance platform designed to automate and simplify environmental, materials, safety, quality, and sustainability compliance for manufacturers. At the heart of Certivo is CORA, an AI-driven compliance manager that automates key processes, mitigates risks, and ensures faster product approval times.Certivo is the trusted partner for manufacturers seeking to simplify compliance and advance their sustainability initiatives. The platform’s automation capabilities enable businesses to adapt to shifting regulatory landscapes quickly and efficiently, giving them a competitive edge in the marketplace.For more information, visit www.certivo.com

