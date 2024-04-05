USA Digital Network will be attending on behalf of Acquis Compliance software at the IPC APEX EXPO 2024
USA Digital Network will be attending on behalf of Acquis Compliance software at the IPC APEX EXPO 2024WASHINGTON D.C. , UNITED STATES, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Digital Network will be attending on behalf of Acquis Compliance software at the IPC APEX EXPO 2024
In a landmark move that underscores our commitment to sustainability and environmental compliance, USA Digital Network is excited to announce our participation in the upcoming IPC APEX EXPO 2024 and will be attending this year’s show.
The IPC APEX EXPO is the electronics manufacturing industry’s largest event in North America, featuring a world-class trade show, cutting-edge technical conference, and professional development courses taught by industry experts. The Expo will be held in Anaheim, California, April 6-11, 2024.
Gathering the world’s leading professionals and innovators in the electronics manufacturing space, the expo provides the perfect backdrop for the USA Digital Network to showcase the Acquis Compliance Software. Acquis Compliance is a state-of-the-art SaaS platform designed to automate and streamline compliance processes, offering businesses the tools they need to meet environmental goals efficiently and effectively.
USA Digital Network’s Sustainability Division, along with Acquis Compliance, is dedicated to educating and assisting clients across a diverse range of industries in their sustainability and emissions compliance efforts. By combining Acquis’s expertise in compliance solutions with USA Digital Network’s extensive experience in media placements, public relations, sales, and technology, this collaboration is set to drive meaningful change in the industry.
Matthew Du
USA Digital Network
+1 3017449128
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other