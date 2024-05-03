USA Digital Network and Pearce Sustainability Consulting Group (PSCG) - join forces for Cutting-Edge ESG Framework!
EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Digital Network, a leader in content networks with over two decades of excellence in media placements and public relations with a focus on environmental compliance, LCA and sustainability, is joining forces with Pearce Sustainability Consulting Group (PSCG) to integrate cutting-edge sustainability frameworks into global development practices. Steven W. Pearce, The CEO of PSCG, is known for his significant contributions to sustainability and strategy, including impactful work on food security, ESG, circular economy, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this partnership.
The partnership aims to leverage USA Digital Network’s extensive sustainability portfolio alongside Pearce’s profound understanding of global sustainability challenges. The pairing is committed to creating innovative solutions that address the urgent environmental issues facing our planet while promoting economic growth and social well-being.
USA Digital Network has had a history of working with Fortune 500 companies to provide guaranteed media placements and public relations services along with the emerging focus on ESG reporting requirements. By combining the network’s reach with Steven Pearce’s groundbreaking work in sustainability, we aim to raise awareness and drive action towards more sustainable business practices and development projects on a local USA focus, as well as a worldwide scale.
Steven Pearce’s notable achievements include his research on food insecurity presented to the Tunisian Ministry of Nutrition as well as his role in developing sustainable medical waste management systems in Tunisia. He has consulted to MNCs, nation-states, Development Banks, and NGOs while currently subcontracting with the US military, the DoD, and the General Services Agency focusing on climate and environmental related issues. His expertise revolves around creating actionable strategies for environmental and social challenges to promote sustainability at a global scale. His organization, PSCG, is also a listed partner with USAID.
“We are excited to be working with Steven and his team, they are well known in the industry for their ongoing dedication to sustainability efforts.” says, Vice President of Partnerships, Vanessa Vasquez of USA Digital Network, “Both organizations are in alignment with ongoing and expanding regulations in the space of ESG and Carbon Emissions reporting. Our philosophies are similar, we believe in best-of-class software and best-in-class practices to help clients meet their ongoing sustainability goals.”
Steven Pearce added, “The staff at PSCG are excited about our new partnership with USA Digital Network and look forward to collaborating with their affiliates such as Net0, Acquis Compliance, Ecochain, and their sustainable EPR packaging program, which offers innovative software and services that streamlines an organizations ESG data-collecting process. We strongly believe that by working together, that we can make a difference in the world.”
With this partnership, our goal is to inspire businesses, governments, and communities to adopt sustainable practices that will lead to a healthier planet and a brighter future for all.
