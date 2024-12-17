FROM LOGAN TO LEGENDARY: LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. INDUCTED INTO WEST VIRGINIA HALL OF FAME

Landau inducted into the West Virginia Hall of Fame

Landau’s journey to national fame has inspired people around the world. Once a struggling car washer from the coalfields of Logan County, he transformed his life by pursuing his passion for music.” — Scott Hill with West Virginia State Parks

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chart-topping crooner and America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has reached another milestone in his remarkable career. Landau was inducted into the West Virginia Hall of Fame during his concert December 14, 2024, at Pipestem Resort State Park in Pipestem, WV.The honor places Murphy in the company of other legendary West Virginians, including civil rights leader Booker T. Washington, iconic television stars Don Knotts and Steve Harvey, Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton, Grammy-winning musicians Kathy Mattea and Bill Withers, best-selling author Homer Hickam, astronaut Jon McBride, and more.Landau’s music career has included a Billboard chart topping debut and four additional releases. They include a beloved Christmas collection, a self-titled album recorded at the legendary Capitol Records in Los Angeles, a live album captured during a show stopping performance at Caesar’s Palace and his latest release “I’m Not Messing Around” , which Landau cut in Las Vegas with the top musicians from the Vegas strip and comprised of all original material in his signature jazz crooner style.Landau’s “Home For The Holidays” tour continues this week with a performance in North Carolina, followed by a trio of guest vocalist appearances with the Charleston, South Carolina Symphony Orchestra before wrapping up December 23rd at the Historic Fayette Theatre in Fayetteville, WV. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Fayetteville performance for Landau’s Kids Joy Toy Drive ; he will personally distribute the toys Christmas Eve to area children in need.Landau’s annual Christmas tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education, which partners with Landau to provide adult literacy information at each tour stop. Murphy worked with WVAE to earn his high school diploma during the Covid 19 pandemic, which forced a temporary end to all touring activity.Scott Hill with West Virginia State Parks, who surprised Landau mid-performance by presenting him with the Hall Of Fame plaque and photo said “Landau’s incredible journey from humble beginnings to national fame has inspired people around the world. Once a struggling car washer from the coalfields of Logan County, WV, he transformed his life by never giving up his dream and pursuing his passion for music. He made West Virginia proud and won America’s hearts with his soulful renditions of the classics from the Great American Songbook. Now, as a member of the West Virginia Hall of Fame, Landau’s legacy will continue to uplift and motivate others to dream big and persevere.”Landau’s longtime manager Burke Allen was on site for the Hall Of Fame induction and added “Seeing Landau inducted into the West Virginia Hall of Fame shows that dreams come true when you work hard and never give up. Even when he’s away on tour to all corners of the earth, West Virginia has always been Landau’s home and my inspiration. To see him stand among legends like Booker T. Washington and Bill Withers is an honor beyond words. His commitment to giving back shines just as brightly as he does on stage, as he champions adult education initiatives, supports countless community programs, and always uses his platform to bring hope and opportunity to others. He’s truly one of the good guys.”For additional information, please contact

