Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the news that Idaho ranked first in the nation for median household income growth at 15.5 percent. Idaho’s median household income also increased doubled the nation’s rate uptick of $5,144 and higher than the other 49 states and District of Columbia.

"The news that Idaho families’ earning growth is outpacing every other state is welcome news and not altogether surprising because Idaho is experiencing unprecedented economic prosperity. Our success comes from the ingenuity of our businesses, our strong families, good government, and an unrelenting focus on keeping taxes low and supporting businesses. The rest of America wants what Idaho has. What Idaho is doing is WORKING!" Governor Little said.

The Idaho Department of Labor released the news today, and the information on the latest rankings is available at: https://idahoatwork.com/2024/12/16/idaho-leads-nation-in-income-growth-rate-and-dollar-change/