DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Dec. 16 (published December 16, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the winter program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Pete Cleary, environmental education director at Dodge Nature Center, will share a wealth of ideas and tips on how to get your kids outside and moving this winter.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Dr. Elena West from the Minnesota Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at the University of Minnesota will share information on the Red-headed Woodpecker Research and Recovery Project. Red-headed woodpeckers are in decline in Minnesota and throughout their range. Learn about the collaborative work between volunteers, staff, educators, and partner organizations that is central to the research and recovery project.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.