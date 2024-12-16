MPD Makes Arrest in Domestic Murder

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, December 15, 2024, at approximately 8:49 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 700 block of Girard Street, Northwest, for a call from a suspect saying he had killed his significant other. An adult female was located, unconscious and not breathing, suffering trauma to her body. DC Fire and EMS responded to the location and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 35-year-old Maria Magdalena Ayala Guardado of Northwest, DC.

The suspect, who remained on scene, was identified as 42-year-old Mario Miguel Banegas Deras of Northwest, DC. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation confirmed the offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 24193927

