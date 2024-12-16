Arrest Made in Northeast Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announnced the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northeast.
On Sunday, December 15, 2024, at approximately 12:35 p.m., First District officers responded to the Unit block of H Street, Northeast, for the report of a robbery. The victims stated that they had just boarded a trolley streetcar at the location when a known suspect approached them. The suspect threatened the victims, pointed a handgun at them, and demanded their property. The suspect obtained the victim’s property and fled the scene.
Shortly after the robbery, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C. was located, placed under arrest, and charged with Armed Robbery.
CCN: 24194010
