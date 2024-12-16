S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP ANNOUNCES ANNUAL COMMITMENT TO HOUSTON SPCA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces its annual sponsorship of the Houston SPCA , the leading animal rescue and protection organization in the Gulf Coast region. This commitment highlights SCDC's unwavering dedication to positively impacting communities and extending its reach to help support Houston’s animals in need.Since 1924, the Houston SPCA has been at the forefront of serving animals, including cruelty investigations, 24-hour rescue animal ambulances, adoptions, wildlife rehabilitation, and more. The organization is a vital resource for the region and beyond, offering services such as adoptions, fostering, volunteering, veterinary services, a Pet Wellness Clinic for owned animals, and more. Their mission is to improve and protect the lives of animals in our community and alleviate their suffering and abuse.For the past 100 years, Houston SPCA has achieved remarkable milestones in its efforts to support a vast array of animals in need including more than 15,000 ill, orphaned and injured wildlife that come into their care annually. The organization's innovative programs, such as disaster relief for animals affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters, have earned widespread recognition and trust as a lifeline for vulnerable animals in crisis."We are thrilled to have the support of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp in this meaningful initiative," said Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Chief Animal Welfare and Medical Officer at Houston SPCA. "This annual commitment will allow us to continue expanding our services and providing lifesaving care. We are deeply appreciative of SCDC's support.”Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of SCDC, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "At SCDC, we believe in contributing to the betterment of our communities in every way possible, and that includes caring for the animals that bring so much joy and meaning to our lives. Partnering with the Houston SPCA is a natural extension of our commitment to creating a brighter future for all living beings. We are honored to support their incredible work.”This financial commitment to Houston SPCA reflects SCDC's dedication to fostering transformative change and ensuring its contributions make a meaningful difference. By supporting the Houston SPCA, SCDC reinforces its mission of creating a positive and lasting impact, benefiting not just people but also the animals that enrich our communities.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

