Matanky Realty Group Finalizes the Sale of a 0.49-Acre Parcel in Evergreen Park

EVERGREEN PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matanky Realty Group, a full-service commercial real estate firm serving Illinois and Indiana, today announced the successful sale of a 0.49-acre vacant land parcel at 8801 S. Kedzie Avenue in Evergreen Park, Illinois. Berkheimer Properties, LLC acquired the property in a high-traffic retail corridor with daily counts exceeding 25,000 vehicles.

This parcel presented a compelling commercial development opportunity, positioned along Kedzie Avenue and surrounded by major retailers, including Walmart, Menards, Pete’s Market, and Chase Bank. Matanky Realty Group represented the seller, Oak Lawn Properties LLC, and successfully secured a higher-than-anticipated purchase price.

“The location and potential of 8801 S. Kedzie Ave made this property a standout in Evergreen Park,” said David Cordova, Broker at Matanky Realty Group. “By aligning the needs of the seller with the buyer’s vision, we were able to facilitate a seamless transaction that benefits the local community and the future development of the site,” added Terri Cox, Senior VP of Brokerage at Matanky Realty Group.

This transaction demonstrates Matanky Realty Group’s proficiency in navigating complex real estate deals through informed market insights, strategic positioning, and a client-focused approach.

About Matanky Realty Group

Founded in 1955, Matanky Realty Group manages and develops over 3 million square feet of commercial property across Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The firm is recognized as Chicago’s Neighborhood Developer of the Year and delivers comprehensive brokerage, development, property management, and construction services. Matanky Realty Group is dedicated to strengthening communities and is actively involved with organizations such as the Chicago Housing Authority, World Business Chicago, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

For more information, visit www.matanky.com or call 312-337-1001.

