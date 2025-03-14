Matanky Realty Group Secures 10,000 SF Lease for Dragon Budo Jujutsu Martial Arts Academy in Chicago

Matanky Realty Group secures a new 10,000 SF space at 6619 S Halsted for Dragon Budo Jujutsu Martial Arts Academy, fostering growth and opportunity in Englewood.

David Cordova is the most professional broker I’ve ever worked with. We are beyond excited to open a state-of-the-art martial arts & fitness complex in the community of my origin. Let’s go Englewood!” — Darryl Starks

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Cordova and Terri Cox at Matanky Realty Group worked closely with Darryl Starks to secure the space and expand his business, creating a hub for martial arts and fitness in the Englewood community. Signed on February 24, 2025, the lease concluded a two-month process from the initial property tour to the final agreement. The Academy’s grand opening date will be announced soon.

Dragon Budo Jujutsu Martial Arts Academy is dedicated to teaching Jujutsu (Gyawn Atiko Jujutsu) and boxing to students of all ages and experience levels in a safe, supportive environment. The Academy’s trained instructors help students achieve their full potential—both physically and mentally—by fostering discipline, confidence, and community engagement. Growing up in this neighborhood, Starks is committed to bringing a positive influence to the place he calls home. With this expanded 10,000-square-foot space, Dragon Budo Jujutsu will offer high-quality martial arts and fitness training to local residents.

“MRG prides itself on shaping communities and creating real opportunities,” said Cordova. “We recognized Darryl’s passion and desire to serve his community, and we’re excited to have played a role in making his vision a reality.” Although the area has faced challenges, Cordova stayed focused on helping both the landlord and tenant achieve their goals, providing comprehensive guidance and property tours to ensure a smooth transaction. Drawing on her experience with both the first and second generations of plaza ownership, Terri Cox also provided crucial support in finalizing the deal.

About Matanky Realty Group

At Matanky Realty Group, we shape communities—delivering real opportunities for tenants and clients while creating unique spaces that help people realize their potential. We buy, build, sell, and lease retail, industrial, and multi-family real estate throughout the Midwest, serving a broad clientele that includes national investors, regional retailers, local owners, and first-time business operators.

According to CoStar & Crexi reports, we are recognized as one of the top retail leasing firms in both deal count and volume, and as an expert in underserved markets. For more than 70 years, Matanky Realty Group has been a Chicagoland institution, deeply rooted in every sense of the word “community.” Our full-service approach spans leasing, investment sales, and advisory work, as well as development, management, and construction. We exceed expectations through longstanding relationships, market expertise, and a passion for serving each community’s residents. Visit matanky.com to learn more.

About Dragon Budo Jujutsu Martial Arts Academy

Under the leadership of Grand Master D. Starks Sr.—Soke of Gyawn Atiko Jujutsu, five-time World Grappling Champion, 2017 Global Peace Award recipient, 2017 U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame inductee, 2023 Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Honors inductee, 2024 Black Belt Hall of Fame inductee, and 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipient (President J. Biden Jr.)—Dragon Budo Jujutsu Martial Arts Academy is an internationally accredited martial arts school charter. Featured on the cover of The Deadly Art of Survival Magazine (15th edition) and voted 2024’s Best Martial Arts School in Chicago by Distinguishedteaching.com, the Academy is dedicated to excellence and community enrichment.

