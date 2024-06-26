Matanky Realty Group Secures Full Lease for K-9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel in Deerfield, IL

Matanky Realty Group

Senior VP Terri Cox Leads 100% Leased Deal for K-9 Resorts' First Illinois Location

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matanky Realty Group (MRG) Senior Vice President of Sales and Development Terri Cox announces the signing of a full lease agreement with K-9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel at 649 Lake Cook Rd. in Deerfield, IL. This exciting deal transforms the former Bennigan's El Traditional Restaurant into an award-winning luxury pet hotel.

Finding a space that fulfilled K-9 Resorts' extensive requirements posed a challenge. Terri Cox assessed their needs and presented a commercial property that exceeded expectations. The 6,572-square-foot space will be entirely gutted and renovated to meet K-9 Resorts' high standards, offering resort-style vacations, doggie daycare services, an outdoor courtyard, and luxury cage-free overnight boarding suites.

This deal came to fruition through the cooperative efforts between Terri Cox from MRG and Allen Joffe & Julie Williams from First Street Realty, who worked as the tenant representatives for K-9 Resorts. Terri Cox represented the landlord, ensuring every aspect of the transition met the high standards expected by both parties.

The Deerfield location, strategically situated near the Metra train station, is ideal for suburban commuters. The surrounding center boasts an impressive array of anchor tenants, including Home Depot, Jewel Osco, Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, and Planet Fitness. This prime spot ensures pet owners can access comprehensive services while attending to their daily needs. Since its inception in 2005, K-9 Resorts has provided the highest quality care for pets. Their custom-designed, state-of-the-art facilities exceed all kennel industry standards. The Deerfield location will continue this tradition of excellence, ensuring pets receive the best care and comfort.

The new facility is set to open on January 1, 2025, marking nearly 20 years since K-9 Resorts first began operations. Matanky Realty Group feels honored to have facilitated this significant lease and looks forward to the positive impact K-9 Resorts will have on the local community.

About Matanky Realty Group

At Matanky Realty Group, we shape communities. We leverage our portfolio to create real opportunities for our tenants and clients and deliver unique spaces that help people realize their potential. We buy, build, sell, and lease retail, industrial, and multi-family real estate in the Midwest. Our clients include national investors, regional retailers, local owners, and first-time business operators. According to CoStar reports, we are an underserved market expert recognized as the top retail leasing firm in terms of both deal count and volume.

Since 1955, Matanky Realty Group has remained a Chicagoland institution entrenched in all aspects of the word community. From leasing, investment sales, and advising to development, management, and construction, Matanky offers full service to every client while maintaining local quality. We exceed expectations through longstanding relationships, market expertise, and, most importantly, a deep passion to work in every community to serve its residents skillfully. Learn more on our website at https://matanky.com.

About K-9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

Initially founded in Canada, K-9 Resorts has grown into an internationally recognized and multi-award-winning brand known for its luxurious pet care services. The Deerfield location will feature state-of-the-art boarding and daycare facilities, continuing the tradition of excellence that has defined K-9 Resorts for almost two decades. For more information about K-9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel and their services, please visit k9resorts.com or follow them on social media at @K9resorts.