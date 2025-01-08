BLU3 to Showcase Nomad Dive System and SeaNXT Elite at Stuart and St. Petersburg Boat Shows

BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are the perfect tools to use under your boat! A boater prepares for a dive by placing Brownie’s SeaLiOn battery-powered tankless dive system into the water. The SeaNXT Elite, crafted with premium T3000 carbon fiber, combines sleek design with lightweight durability, setting a new standard for underwater exploration.

Explore BLU3’s Nomad Dive System and SeaNXT Elite at Stuart and St. Petersburg Boat Shows—innovative diving solutions perfect for boat owners and adventurers.

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a pioneer in portable, battery-powered dive systems, will participate in the Stuart Boat Show (January 10-12, 2025) and the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show (January 16-19, 2025). The company will present its latest innovations, offering attendees an opportunity to learn more about cutting-edge underwater exploration technology.

Featured Technologies at the Shows

BLU3 Nomad Dive System: BLU3 will highlight the Nomad Dive System, a lightweight, battery-powered solution for shallow-water exploration, boat maintenance, and hull cleaning. Designed for convenience, the Nomad is compact enough to fit in a carry-on, making it ideal for divers planning trips to tropical destinations.

SeaNXT Elite Underwater Scooter: Following its recent debut at CES 2025, the SeaNXT Elite will be on display. Engineered with carbon fiber for enhanced durability and weighing just 22 kg, this advanced underwater scooter features live GPS tracking, dual-motor propulsion, and a low-turbulence impeller system. Its innovative design is tailored for precise underwater navigation.

Brownie’s THIRD LUNG SeaLiOn: Attendees can explore the capabilities of the Brownie’s THIRD LUNG SeaLiOn, a battery-powered system supporting up to three divers for up to three hours at depths of 33 feet. This system is designed for group dives and extended underwater projects.

LW Americas Compressors: BLU3 will also feature LW Americas compressors, offering boat owners an efficient solution for refilling dive tanks while at sea.

POPBoard Co. Inflatable Chairs and Docks: POPBoard Co. inflatable chairs and docks will be showcased, highlighting versatility and comfort for water-based activities.

Industry Insights and Demonstrations

“These boat shows provide a valuable opportunity for boaters, divers, and marine enthusiasts to explore our innovative diving systems,” said a BLU3 representative. “From boat maintenance to underwater exploration, our products are designed to enhance the marine experience.”

Visit BLU3 at the Shows

Attendees can meet the BLU3 team at the Stuart Boat Show (Booth TBD) and the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show (Booth TBD). For additional details, visit www.diveblu3.com or stop by BLU3’s factory location in Davie, Florida.

About BLU3

BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, specializes in innovative, battery-powered dive systems designed to make diving simple, accessible, and eco-friendly. BLU3 serves as the exclusive distributor of SeaNXT products across North America, South America, and the Caribbean.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.