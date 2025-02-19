BLU3 Returns to the Gigantic Nautical Market in Islamorada to Support Boaters and Local Scholarships

BLU3 booth nautical market BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are the perfect tools to use under your boat! A boater prepares for a dive by placing Brownie’s SeaLiOn battery-powered tankless dive system into the water.

ISLAMORADA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a company dedicated to making underwater exploration more accessible and enjoyable for boaters, is excited to return to the Gigantic Nautical Market on February 22-23 at Founders Park, Islamorada. As a sister company to Brownie’s THIRD LUNG, BLU3 continues to innovate with battery-powered dive systems that allow boaters to explore the water beneath them without the need for heavy SCUBA tanks. Visitors can find BLU3 at Booth #202 and are encouraged to arrive early to support the event’s scholarship program.

Returning for our third year, we are proud to support an event that brings the local community together while raising funds for students pursuing higher education. The Gigantic Nautical Market, organized by the Upper Keys Rotary Club, has raised over $2.5 million in scholarships for 80-90 students annually, helping them attend college, trade school, or certification programs. This event is a great way to support the future of local students while enjoying everything the marine industry has to offer.

Why BLU3 Dive Systems Are Perfect for Boat Owners

Boaters understand the importance of being prepared for anything on the water. Whether checking propellers, retrieving lost items, or simply exploring shallow reefs, having a lightweight and portable dive system on board can make all the difference. BLU3’s Nomad and Nomad Mini offer a battery-powered, tankless diving experience, ideal for the clear, shallow waters of the Florida Keys. These systems provide a convenient way for boat owners to handle simple underwater tasks without needing bulky gear or costly air tank refills.

Additionally, BLU3 will feature the Brownie’s Sealion, a battery-powered dive system that supports three divers for up to three hours, replacing the need for nine SCUBA tanks. This system is great for families, marine maintenance, and anyone who enjoys spending more time below the surface.

Celebrating the Boating Lifestyle and Local Events

Events like the Gigantic Nautical Market showcase why the Florida Keys are such a special place for boaters and divers alike. At BLU3, we love being part of local events that bring the community together to share knowledge, experiences, and a passion for life on the water. Supporting this event is about more than just showcasing our products—it’s about celebrating the marine lifestyle and giving back to the people who make it thrive.

Boaters will also have the chance to see the PopBoardCo Pop-Up Dock, an inflatable and portable dock that allows boaters to create more space while anchored at a sandbar. This practical addition helps extend usable space beyond the boat, making time on the water even more enjoyable.

Visit Us at the Gigantic Nautical Market

“We’re excited to return to the Gigantic Nautical Market and connect with boaters who appreciate the freedom and adventure that comes with life on the water,” said BLU3 CEO Blake Carmichael. “Our goal has always been to develop solutions that make boating and diving more accessible while also supporting events that strengthen our community.”

Join us at Booth #202 at the Gigantic Nautical Market in Islamorada on February 22-23. For more information about BLU3 and its products, visit diveblu3.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.