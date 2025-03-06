BLU3 to Exhibit at Everything Under The Sun Expo 2025, Showcasing Innovative Diving Solutions for Pool Professionals

Nomad Mini Simplifies Pool Maintenance Floating Battery-Powered Dive System, Nomad Mini Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3 based in Davie, Florida. Subsidiary of Brownie's Marine Group.

BLU3, a leading innovator in battery-powered diving systems, announces its participation in the Everything Under The Sun Expo on March 14-15, 2025.

Brownies Marine Group (OTCQB:BWMG)

We're excited to showcase BLU3 Nomad at the Everything Under The Sun Expo, providing pool professionals with a compact, battery-powered dive system for efficient underwater inspections and repairs.” — Blake Carmichael

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a leading innovator in battery-powered diving systems, is excited to announce its participation in the Everything Under The Sun Expo, taking place on March 14-15, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The event, hosted by the Florida Swimming Pool Association (FSPA), is one of the premier trade shows for pool and spa professionals seeking the latest advancements in technology, equipment, and services.

BLU3: Revolutionizing Underwater Pool Repairs

BLU3’s Nomad and Nomad Mini surface-supplied air dive systems offer an efficient, cost-effective, and portable alternative to traditional scuba gear for pool maintenance and repair. These innovative systems allow pool professionals, leak detection specialists, and repair technicians to approach underwater situations efficiently without the burden of heavy scuba tanks or extensive certifications.

Nomad Mini – Compact and lightweight, ideal for quick, precise underwater repairs in residential and commercial pools. The DiveBoost Kit accessory item for Nomad Mini enables users to connect additional batteries in parallel for extended run time.

Nomad – Provides additional depth rating to 30 feet and more air flow than the Nomad Mini, allowing users to access deeper pools or use the device for other activities such as recreational diving.

A Game-Changer for Pool Professionals

BLU3’s advanced diving systems empower pool service businesses with a convenient, more affordable, and time-saving solution for underwater maintenance and leak detection. Key benefits include:

✔️ Faster Repairs – Eliminate the need for bulky scuba gear and complete jobs more efficiently.

✔️ Free Training – BLU3 Online Dive Training Course is available for free as a comprehensive training program for both certified and non-certified divers.

✔️ Cost Savings – No need for scuba tank refills which add up over time both in cost of the refill and of your time to go back and forth from the dive shop.

✔️ Higher Profitability – Expand service offerings and increase revenue potential.

You can read more about why pool professionals choose BLU3 on the latest blog here.

Meet BLU3 at Everything Under The Sun Expo - Booth #643

BLU3 invites pool professionals, contractors, and industry leaders to visit its booth at the Everything Under The Sun Expo to experience hands-on product demonstrations and learn how Nomad and Nomad Mini can transform their business operations. As a special invitation, BLU3 is offering free entry to the exhibit hall. Get your promo code by emailing info@diveblu3.com.

Event Details:

📅 March 14-15, 2025

📍 Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL - West Hall E, Booth #643

🔗 Learn more: UnderTheSunExpo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.