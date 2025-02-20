BLU3 and SeaNXT Elite Make Waves at the Miami International Boat Show 2025

SeaNXT Elite Demo at Miami Boat Show in AquaZone with Nautical Ventures BLU3 Nomad Demo at AquaZone Pool with Nautical Ventures at Miami Boat Show 2025 SeaNXT Elite Display on Boat Platform at Miami Boat Show 2025

BLU3 and SeaNXT Elite impressed at the 2025 Miami Boat Show with live demos, industry talks, and new partnerships, showcasing the future of marine innovation.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a leader in innovative diving and watersports technology, made a significant impact at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show, showcasing its revolutionary SeaNXT Elite water scooter and its cutting-edge line of Nomad battery-powered surface-supplied air diving systems. The event provided a platform for BLU3 to connect with industry leaders, yacht owners, and watersports enthusiasts, reinforcing its position at the forefront of marine innovation.

BLU3 and SeaNXT were present in the Nautical Ventures Aquazone, performing live demos in the pool and capturing attention right at the entrance to the show. Attendees were stunned at the user-friendliness and simplicity of both products. SeaNXT Elite was the only water scooter performing live demonstrations at the show. With its Nomad dive system in the demo lineup, BLU3 has maintained its status as the leader in portable battery-powered tankless diving systems alongside sister company Brownie’s Third Lung which had its multi-diver battery-powered Sea Lion product on display around the show as well. Each company is a subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group.

CEO Blake Carmichael gave a speech at the Nautical Ventures Electric Pavilion to media who were learning about electric innovation in the marine industry. He spoke about the value that BLU3 brings to the industry with Nomad being a dual-purpose product; a tool for boat maintenance and emergencies, and a toy for recreational shallow-water diving fun. In regards to SeaNXT, he spoke about innovation in the Elite’s design which reimagined sea scooters from the ground up to solve inherent problems with existing products on the market. One major advantage of the SeaNXT Elite is the simplicity in training for service, eliminating the need to send the unit back in case of updates or repairs.

Additionally, BLU3 was on display with Brownie's Yacht Toys in the convention center, while SeaNXT and BLU3 had a beautiful combined booth in Herald Plaza. SeaNXT was also showcased on the docks with 1 Ocean Yachts, demonstrating its appeal to high-end marine enthusiasts.

Throughout the show, the BLU3 team engaged with thousands of attendees, demonstrating the capabilities of SeaNXT Elite—a high-performance underwater scooter designed for luxury yacht owners and premium watersports experiences. The overwhelmingly positive response from brokers, captains, and potential buyers underscored the growing demand for advanced and reliable marine leisure products.

“We were thrilled by the enthusiasm and interest surrounding SeaNXT Elite at this year’s Miami Boat Show,” said Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3. “There are many factors that set the SeaNXT Elite apart from its competition and people can tell it’s the next best thing simply by looking at it for the first time. If you sell boats, you should strongly consider adding SeaNXT Elite to your offerings.”

In addition to live demonstrations and interactive sessions, BLU3 leveraged the event to strengthen relationships with key industry players and international distributors, paving the way for new partnerships and expansion throughout the Americas.

The weather and turnout at the Miami Boat Show were excellent, and the future is bright for both brands as we expand our network across the Americas. Looking ahead, BLU3 and SeaNXT are excited to participate in upcoming events, including the Gigantic Nautical Flea Market in the Florida Keys, the Palm Beach International Boat Show, and the Caribbean International Boat Show in Puerto Rico.

For more information on BLU3 visit diveblu3.com or contact info@diveblu3.com.

For more information on the SeaNXT Elite, visit sea-nxt-americas.com or contact info@sea-nxt-americas.com.

About BLU3: BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, specializes in innovative battery-powered dive systems that make accessing the underwater world more convenient. Based in Davie, FL, BLU3 continues to push the boundaries of technology and design, offering products that cater to boat owners, divers, and adventurers worldwide.



