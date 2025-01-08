Mountains to Seas Adventures Dive Shop Brings BLU3 and the SeaNXT Elite to Atlanta and Charleston Boat Shows

BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are the perfect tools to use under your boat! A boater prepares for a dive by placing Brownie’s SeaLiOn battery-powered tankless dive system into the water. A person loads the SeaNXT Elite underwater scooter onto the back of a Saxdor boat in a scenic tropical location.

See the latest in underwater exploration as Mountains to Seas Adventures brings BLU3 Nomad and SeaNXT Elite to Atlanta and Charleston Boat Shows.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountains to Seas Adventures Dive Shop, an authorized BLU3 dealer, will participate in two prominent boating events in the South: the Atlanta Boat Show from January 9-12, 2025 (Booth 202), and the Charleston Boat Show from January 24-26, 2025 (Booth 142).

Following the recent launch of its new location at 6444 Asheville Hwy in Pisgah Forest, NC, Mountains to Seas Adventures Dive Shop aims to connect with the boating and diving communities, offering information and demonstrations on the latest underwater exploration technologies.

Products and Technologies on Display

BLU3 Nomad: Mountains to Seas Adventures will feature the BLU3 Nomad, a battery-powered dive system designed for shallow-water exploration, hull cleaning, and recreational dives. Its compact design makes it suitable for boaters and travelers

SeaNXT Elite: Following its debut at CES 2025, the SeaNXT Elite underwater scooter, exclusively distributed by BLU3, will be showcased. This advanced device includes premium carbon fiber construction, dual motors, live GPS tracking, and a low-turbulence impeller system for precise underwater navigation.

Brownie’s SeaLiOn: The Brownie’s SeaLiOn, a battery-powered dive system supporting up to three divers at depths of 33 feet for up to three hours, will be displayed for attendees interested in group dives and underwater tasks.

LW Americas Compressors: LW Americas will present reliable compressors, enabling boat owners to refill dive tanks onboard for extended underwater adventures.

Industry Insights

"Participating in the Atlanta and Charleston Boat Shows allows us to share the latest in diving technology with the broader community," said Ischa Vingle, a representative from Mountains to Seas Adventures. "These events are an excellent platform for showcasing how dive systems enhance underwater exploration."

Visit Mountains to Seas Adventures

Visitors interested in diving, boating, or underwater technology can meet the team at Booth 202 in Atlanta or Booth 142 in Charleston. For additional information, visit www.mtns2seas.com or stop by the Pisgah Forest dive shop.

About Mountains to Seas Adventures

Based in Pisgah Forest, NC, Mountains to Seas Adventures Dive Shop offers BLU3 dive systems, accessories, and expert diving guidance. The team supports divers of all experience levels in preparing for underwater adventures.

About BLU3

BLU3 develops and manufactures innovative, battery-powered dive systems using patented Smart Reg™ technology. The company's mission is to make diving accessible and environmentally conscious, offering a unique way to explore the underwater world.

