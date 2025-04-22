BLU3 Returns to Suncoast, Annapolis, and Newport Beach Boat Shows in 2025

Nomad floats behind as you dive. Sea Lion is great for boaters with multiple divers. Make any underwater maintenance or emergencies 10 times easier.

Boaters love BLU3 battery-powered dive systems, so BLU3 is returning to these shows in 2025.

Brownies Marine Group (OTCQB:BWMG)

We are grateful that Nomad has so many different applications. We originally started BLU3 for shore diving and traveling, but boat owners have really found value in the products as a tool and a toy.” — Blake Carmichael, CEO

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a leader in battery-powered tankless diving technology, is excited to announce its participation in three premier U.S. boat shows this spring: the Suncoast Boat Show in Sarasota, FL; the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show in Annapolis, MD; and the Newport Beach International Boat Show in Newport Beach, CA.

Known for their innovative Nomad and Nomad Mini dive systems, BLU3 offers compact, travel-friendly solutions that eliminate the need for traditional scuba tanks. These systems are ideal for boat maintenance tasks such as hull cleaning and anchor checks, as well as for recreational diving adventures. You can learn more about why boaters love BLU3 battery-powered dive systems in BLU3's latest blog post.

Event Schedule:

Suncoast Boat Show

April 25–27, 2025 | Booth 212 | Marina Jack, Sarasota, FL

Returning for the fourth consecutive year, BLU3 will showcase its latest dive systems alongside Brownie’s Third Lung and LW Americas.

Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

April 25–27, 2025 | Tent A22 | City Dock, Annapolis, MD

Marking its second appearance at the spring show, BLU3 will present its products in the heart of one of the East Coast’s premier sailing events.

Newport Beach International Boat Show

May 1–4, 2025 | Mariners Area | Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach, CA

In collaboration with Catalina Crew, BLU3 will feature its dive systems alongside Awake Boards and Yacht Beach products.

BLU3’s dive systems are designed with portability and ease of use in mind. The Nomad allows dives up to 30 feet for approximately an hour, while the Nomad Mini is suited for depths up to 15 feet. Both systems are lightweight, airline-friendly, and come with a custom backpack for easy transport.

Additionally, BLU3 will display the Brownie’s SeaLiOn, a powerful battery-powered dive system capable of supporting up to three divers for three hours, effectively replacing multiple scuba tanks on a single charge.

Attendees are encouraged to visit BLU3’s booths to experience these innovative diving solutions firsthand. For more information, visit www.diveblu3.com.

