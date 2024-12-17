DoSomething Enters the Gaming World with Filament Games to Inspire Young People to Tackle Recycling Challenges

A look at what the DoSomething Quest recycling challenge looks like in Robot World game Screen captures from the Robot World game

By stepping into the gaming space, we’re meeting today’s youth where they already are to equip them to take action on real-world issues while having fun.” — DeNora Getachew

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoSomething , the youth-centered nonprofit for impact and service, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Filament Games - industry leader in educational game development. This collaboration marks an exciting and bold step for DoSomething as it enters the gaming world to engage a new generation of young people in impact through play. The partnership comes by way of shared connector Niagara Cares, the charitable division of Niagara Bottling, LLC, and it combines the power of gaming with DoSomething’s mission to fuel young people to change the world.CEO of DoSomething, DeNora Getachew, explains how the collaboration emerged: “So many young people are passionate about issues like the climate crisis and environmental responsibility. With nearly 40% of Roblox gamers between the ages of 13-25, collaborating with Filament to bring social impact to the gaming space is a no brainer," she says. " By stepping into the gaming space, we’re meeting today’s youth where they already are to equip them to take action on real-world issues while having fun.”DoSomething recently launched an online and offline initiative aimed to address recycling challenges called Talking Trash . Through this program DoSomething members gain critical knowledge about recycling in their communities and are encouraged to take meaningful actions to improve local recycling conditions. Talking Trash thoughtfully hones in on areas like Louisiana where waste volumes are high and recycling rates lag behind.Within the Filament Game platform, Robot World , players will take part in a virtual version of DoSomething’s Talking Trash recycling challenge that leads to IRL rewards. By completing the DoSomething Quest, and then taking their knowledge to an IRL experience through our 50 Bottles, 1 Goal challenge to recycle 75,000 plastic bottles, participants can unlock limited edition player customizations within the Robot World game, and be entered for a $1,000 scholarship.This initiative is an embodiment of the nonprofit’s larger goal: to engage new generations beyond traditional methods by providing accessible and fun opportunities to create impact. In bringing the Talking Trash campaign to life within the context of gaming, DoSomething ensures that Gen Z and Gen Alpha can engage in a cause they care about while doing something they already enjoy.

