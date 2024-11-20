DoSomething’s Camp Reboot Wins an Anthem Award For Its Work to Equip Gen Z to Take Care of Their Mental Health

DoSomething's Camp Reboot

DoSomething won a Bronze Anthem Award for its Camp Reboot program, educating over 100,000 young people on mental health and wellness.

We are so thankful to Anthem Awards program for recognizing our efforts to equip them with the tools to destigmatize mental health and address the mental health crisis that plagues today's youth” — Keely Quinn, Vice President of Programming and Impact at DoSomething

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoSomething has been honored with a Bronze Anthem Award in the Partnership or Collaboration (Non Profit), Health category for its virtual mental health program Camp Reboot DoSomething, with support from Blue Shield of California and in partnership with Wellness Education Lab, curated a yearlong virtual-camp focused on mental health that educated members on how to take care of their mental wellness and equip their peers to do the same.“Eighty-three percent of our members told us they don’t feel like they have the tools they need to take care of themselves when feeling overwhelmed. We can proudly say that over 100,000 of our members engaged with Camp Reboot - taking a step to protect their mental wellbeing,” DoSomething CEO DeNora Getachew explained.DoSomething used data and insights from its membership, and healthcare partners to design impactful programming, for their community of 13-25 year-olds. These tools and resources were created to further fuel their wellness goals as they navigated several mental health actions called Mind Craft, Certified Bestie, and The E.M.B.E.R. Collective. We trained and mentored 19 young people to take their mental health projects from idea to reality, awarding over $4,000 in microgrants. Ninety-seven percent of our members reported that they increased their awareness of different mental health challenges and 99% reported they felt equipped to explain the concepts they learned to family and friends.“We are so thankful to the judges and Anthem Awards program for recognizing our efforts to equip them with the tools to destigmatize mental health and address the mental health crisis that plagues today's youth,” said Keely Quinn, Vice President of Programming and Impact at DoSomething.Anthem Winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. DoSomething’s program was judged in one of the most competitive seasons yet with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide; with judges that work within a range of industries. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue is allocated to The Anthem Fund.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.