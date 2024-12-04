DoSomething Strategic Launches New Report Highlighting What Today’s Youth Want Out of Volunteerism

Amidst a Loneliness Epidemic and as Young People Navigate a New Political Climate, Service Offers a Rewarding Opportunity to Connect and Create Tangible Impact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, DoSomething Strategic, in partnership with the American Red Cross, unveiled a new report highlighting critical insights on the evolving volunteerism landscape and how both organizations and brands can best meet these shifts to more effectively engage Generation Z and Generation Alpha in service.The report, titled, “What Gen Z Wants: The Future of Volunteerism,” features survey responses from over 1,300 participants ages 13-25 to capture their evolving needs and preferences and identify a roadmap to attract, connect with, and retain young people through volunteering and cause-based initiatives.READ THE FULL REPORT HERE: https://dosomethingstrategic.work/what-gen-z-wants-volunteerism Over the past 25 years, the number of nonprofits registered in the U.S. has nearly doubled , intensifying the competition for volunteers. At the same time, formal volunteering rates have reached a 30-year low, with only 23% of Americans participating in formal volunteer activities as of 2021 – showing the importance of innovative engagement strategies to reach younger generations.The report identifies three key pillars to engage Gen Z and Gen Alpha effectively: (1) Community Impact; (2) Connection; and (3) Careers.Topline takeaways from “What Gen Z Wants: The Future of Volunteerism” include:- The loneliness epidemic rages on: Gen Z is the loneliest generation with eight in ten stating they are lonely. With 85% of respondents recognizingvolunteering as a chance to forge new relationships, it is critical to prioritize social engagement within volunteering initiatives.- Young people, particularly from Gen Z and Gen Alpha, are expressing high levels of social consciousness but often feel unsure about how to get involved. While 76% of youth are eager to create change, 32% don’t know where to begin.- An astounding 93% of young respondents want to see their volunteer efforts result in tangible community impact. Notably, traditional in-person volunteering remains essential, with 83% of those surveyed valuing direct personal engagement.- However, younger generations also seek accessible and diverse volunteering options–including micro-volunteering, skill-based engagements, and virtual opportunities.- Volunteering is viewed as a pathway to career development, as 79% of participants value it as a means to advance professionally. Organizations that offer mentorship and skill-building opportunities can tap into this motivation.“On the heels of a life-changing 2024 election – and not to mention a global pandemic that fostered digital connectivity, but left young people feeling lonelier than ever – these findings echo what we’ve heard from Gen Z and Gen Alpha all along: they crave direct, meaningful engagement with each other and with the world” said Max Steinman, Vice President of DoSomething Strategic. “By embracing a focus on community impact, nurturing authentic connections, and cultivating pathways to career growth, brands can use service as a pathway to meaningfully engage younger consumers and organizations can grow their bench of emerging leaders who will ultimately drive their long-term growth and sustainability.”About DoSomething Strategic:DoSomething Strategic (DSS) is the social impact consultancy of DoSomething.org. Using data and insights derived from over 8 million young people taking action on DoSomething.org, DSS supports mission-aligned brands and organizations in developing more effective social impact strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.