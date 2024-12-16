Lucretia Hughes has been endorsed by VFAF for NRA Board of Directors said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First

Lucretia Hughes VFAF.US National Ambassador Georgia Veterans for America First - VFAF GA State Chapter

Lucretia Hughes Georgia VFAF State Chapter Communications director has been endorsed by VFAF for board of directors NRA National Rifle Association of America

Lucretia’s leadership and passion make her the voice the NRA and all gun-owning Americans need.” — CPT Robert M. Cornicelli President VFAF

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Lucretia Hughes is an officer with the Georgia Veterans for America State Chapter where she serves as Communications director. Lucretia is also a VFAF National Ambassador. Lucretia is the host of Real News with Lucretia Hughes and the lead show on GFC TV Roku platform where a recent show with General Chris Walker received almost five million views. Lucretia has testified before congress. Hughes was invited to speak with General Flynn and is a Turning Point USA Activist Partner. Lucretia Hughes was named as a Trump Campaign Gun Owners for Trump coalition member."Veterans for America First proudly endorses Lucretia Hughes for the NRA Board of Directors. Lucretia is a strong advocate for the Second Amendment. She is committed to protecting our freedoms and educating others on responsible gun ownership. Lucretia’s leadership and passion make her the voice the NRA and all gun-owning Americans need" said VFAF National President CPT Robert M. Cornicelli US Army (Ret)/Navy VeteranDick Heller is a VFAF National Ambassador and high profile Second Amendment Advocate: Watch Lucretia Hughes interview Heller link: https://youtu.be/Tudgw4IqObM?si=Wt7hLDTg-1O5o4Rx In other VFAF News:VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationStan Fitzgerald officially returns to Veterans for America First national leadership team as well as being named Georgia state chapter political director. "Stan Fitzgerald never actually left; the public resignation was from the now defunct group which split at the time during the campaign, and Fitzgerald has remained a powerful force with VFAF.US working for the America First political agenda" said Jared Craig National Vice President.

VFAF's Lucretia Hughes Interviews Dick Heller NRA Veterans for America First - Georgia State Chapter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.