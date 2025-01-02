BLU3 Partners with POPBoardCo for Surf Expo 2025, Featuring Nomad and SeaNXT Elite in Booth #933

A perfect day on the water with the BLU3 Nomad battery-powered dive system, set up on the versatile POPBoardCo Inflatable POPup Dock. A swimmer using the SeaNXT Elite underwater scooter demonstrates its low buoyancy feature in clear waters. Kimber Greenwood from Waterbear Photography uses a BLU3 battery-powered dive system for underwater photography, capturing marine life and underwater environments. The lightweight BLU3 system allows for easy mobility and extended diving sessions, making it.

BLU3 joins POPBoardCo at Surf Expo 2025, showcasing the Nomad and SeaNXT Elite, the ultimate tools for underwater exploration and water adventures.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a leading manufacturer of portable diving systems and a subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, is excited to partner with POPBoardCo, a top brand known for inflatable paddle boards and versatile water accessories, at Surf Expo 2025. Attendees can visit booth #933 from January 8-10, 2025 to explore BLU3’s Nomad dive system and the revolutionary SeaNXT Elite, which is exclusively distributed by BLU3.

This partnership highlights a natural synergy between the two brands, both dedicated to providing lightweight, portable, and innovative solutions for water enthusiasts. BLU3 is proud to support its West Coast partner, POPBoardCo, during the show as a registered dealer of their inflatable paddle boards and docks. Together, they are offering customers a seamless way to enjoy the water—whether on the surface or beneath it.

BLU3’s Nomad, a compact and battery-powered dive system, is perfect for boat owners looking for a convenient way to clean hulls, inspect their vessels, or explore shallow waters without heavy scuba tanks. For travelers, the Nomad is airline-friendly and easy to bring along for tropical getaways, making it the ideal diving companion.

Adding to the excitement is the SeaNXT Elite, exclusively distributed by BLU3. This cutting-edge underwater exploration vehicle, crafted in France, features premium T3000 carbon fiber for durability and a lightweight design at just 22 kg (50 lbs). The SeaNXT Elite offers live GPS tracking, offline mapping, and a quiet dual-motor system that minimizes underwater noise, ensuring a smooth and respectful interaction with marine life. Debuting at CES Las Vegas 2025, the SeaNXT Elite is redefining underwater exploration with advanced features and unmatched performance.

POPBoardCo’s Inflatable POPup Dock pairs perfectly with the SeaNXT Elite and BLU3’s Nomad, providing a stable and durable platform for launching water adventures. Whether you’re relaxing, snorkeling, or diving, the combination of these products brings versatility and convenience to every trip on the water.

“We’re excited to partner with POPBoardCo for Surf Expo 2025,” said BLU3 CEO Blake Carmichael . “As a dealer of POPBoardCo products, we’re thrilled to support our West Coast partner during the show while showcasing our Nomad and the exclusive SeaNXT Elite. Together, we’re providing water enthusiasts with the ultimate tools for adventure.”

Attendees of Surf Expo 2025 can stop by booth #933 to see these innovative products firsthand and learn how BLU3 and POPBoardCo are working together to elevate water experiences.

For more information, visit www.diveblu3.com and www.popboardco.com.

