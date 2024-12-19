Industry Veteran Sanjay Naithani Joins SplashBI as General Manager for Middle East and Africa

Sanjay Naithani, General Manager, MEA

Sanjay Naithani joins SplashBI as General Manager for MEA to drive growth, strengthen operations, and expand the company’s footprint in the region.

His understanding of the region’s unique dynamics and his strong technology background will help us deliver on our mission of empowering businesses with the insights they need to succeed.” — Naveen Miglani, SplashBI Co-Founder & CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sanjay Naithani as General Manager to drive its growth and strengthen its operations across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Sanjay brings more than 35 years of experience in the technology industry, including leadership roles at global organizations like Sun Microsystems, IBM, Cisco, and Oracle.With extensive expertise in the MEA region, Sanjay is known for building and sustaining C-level relationships, forming strategic alliances, and driving digital transformation initiatives. His proven track record in delivering solutions and fostering growth in emerging markets positions him as the ideal leader to spearhead SplashBI’s expansion in the region. Speaking on his appointment, Sanjay Naithani said, “I am excited to join SplashBI at such a crucial time in its journey. The company’s innovative solutions and commitment to customer success are a perfect match for the opportunities in the MEA region. I look forward to collaborating with our customers and partners to create lasting value and drive growth.”Naveen Miglani, SplashBI Co-founder & CEO, added, “Sanjay’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our MEA expansion. His understanding of the region’s unique dynamics and his strong technology background will help us deliver on our mission of empowering businesses with the insights they need to succeed.”The news of Sanjay’s appointment as the General Manager for MEA comes close on the heels of SplashBI opening a new office in Dubai that will act as a hub for its operations across the region. Under Sanjay’s leadership, the company will continue to build its partner ecosystem, strengthen customer relationships, and align with the ambitious growth vision of the MEA region.About SplashBI:SplashBI delivers rapid time to value with its unified reporting and analytics platform, providing insights in weeks, not months. SplashBI enables self-service reporting with pre-built analytics, seamless integration, and a user-friendly interface. It brings all data into one platform, empowering businesses to make fast, informed decisions across the enterprise.Let your data help drive your business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.