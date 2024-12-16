NEBRASKA, December 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Joins Other Republican Governors in Voicing Support for Noem Confirmation as DHS Secretary

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined other Republican governors supporting President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and calling for her swift confirmation. The letter to U.S. Senate leadership cites Noem’s extensive experience addressing the crisis at the southern border, as well as her leadership as governor with broader homeland security challenges:

“Her record includes a strong focus on disaster preparedness and response, imposing limited and constitutional measures, training and supporting of law enforcement, and historic investments in cybersecurity. All of these are integral to the mission of DHS.”

Gov. Pillen joined these other governors in the letter of support: Gov. Mike Dunleavy (Alaska), Gov. Sarah Sanders (Arkansas), Gov. Brian Kemp (Georgia), Gov. Brad Little (Idaho), Gov. Eric Holcomb (Indiana), Gov. Kim Reynolds (Iowa), Gov. Jeff Landry (Louisiana), Gov. Tate Reeves (Mississippi), Gov. Mike Parson (Missouri), Gov. Greg Gianforte (Montana), Gov. Chris Sununu (New Hampshire), Gov. Doug Burgum (North Dakota), Gov. Kevin Stitt (Oklahoma), Gov. Henry Dargin McMaster (South Carolina), Gov. Bill Lee (Tennessee), Gov. Greg Abbott (Texas), Gov. Spencer Cox (Utah), Gov. Glen Younkin (Virginia), Gov. Jim Justice (West Virginia), and Gov. Mike Gordon (Wyoming).