A New Children’s Book is Transforming Our Understanding of Self-Worth by Reframing One Common Conventional Question

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a dream stirred her awake, Meredith J. Murray grabbed a pen and wrote "The Question" (Blue Balloon Books—releasing February 11, 2025), a children’s story that follows a young girl on her path of self-discovery. When she is met with the daunting, age-old question of “What do you want to be when you grow up?” instead of giving a traditional answer, she poses a different question: “How will I be when I grow up?” Across 15 rhyming stanzas, this beautiful narrative addresses self-identity and worth from a young age.

After dedicating a significant portion of her life to the belief that extrinsic achievements defined her value in society and to herself, Meredith began questioning if she had it right. As a mother, she has spent a great deal of time imagining what the future might look like for her children and contemplating what it means to raise them into happy, healthy adults.

“I thought that achieving conventional successes (graduating as Valedictorian, attending elite universities, and following a professional career trajectory) was ‘making it,’ not realizing that what’s ultimately important in life are the intangibles—the everyday blessings, cultivation of community, care for our Earth, travel, and self-discovery. My goal is to help percolate the idea that what a child ultimately decides to do in life professionally does not determine their value as a human being,” says Meredith.

"The Question" is a valuable resource for anyone who hopes to ignite a passion for reading and self-discovery in young minds. Gorgeously illustrated with vibrant, whimsical backdrops, this thought-provoking story will inspire adults and children to envision a future where individuality is celebrated and kindness reigns supreme. "The Question" is a heartfelt reminder to nurture the essence of goodness within every child and guide them toward lives filled with purpose and positivity.

To connect with Meredith, contact Blue Balloon Books.

Meredith J. Murray grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico and currently resides in Austin, Texas with her husband, children, and large community of friends. Throughout her life, Meredith adhered to conventional and straightforward definitions of success, forging a path from academic superstardom to a career in the fast-paced world of technology. It took her many years, and well into adulthood, to understand what’s truly important.

Meredith’s "The Question" is a thought-provoking narrative that she hopes will inspire children to find the magic in life—and in themselves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.