WV Electoral College votes to be formally cast in a ceremony set for Tuesday at the WV State Capitol

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is announcing that a formal ceremony will be held at the State Capitol on Tuesday for West Virginia to cast its four (4) Electoral College votes for President of the United States.

The winner of those votes is Donald J. Trump of the Republican Party. Mr. Trump won West Virginia's General Election on November 5, 2024 with 533,566 total votes - representing 70% of the total votes cast for President.

Secretary Warner is also announcing that the four individuals selected by the Republican Party of West Virginia to serve as 2024 Presidential Electors for the U.S. Electoral College will meet on Tuesday, December 17 to officially cast their ballots. That meeting will take place at 1:00pm in the Governor's Conference Room at the State Capitol. The meeting will be open to the public.

West Virginia's 2024 Presidential Electors are: Rick Modesitt of Wood County, John Overington of Berkeley County, Melody Potter of Kanawha County, and Benjean Rapp of Nicholas County.

To review the unofficial results from the November General Election, including a county-by-county breakdown, CLICK HERE​. Official results will be released once every county's certification is received by the WV Secretary of State's office.