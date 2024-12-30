Koury Farms Wins 2024 Best of Georgia Award, Celebrating Excellence in Event Experiences

AUBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tucked away in the scenic North Georgia countryside, Koury Farms has become a beloved destination for those seeking a venue combining elegance with vineyard charm. This year, thanks to the unwavering support of their clients, Koury Farms was honored with an esteemed 2024 Best of Georgia Award, hosted by gbj.com. This award validates the community’s affection for this unique venue, where timeless beauty and intimate celebrations come together.For Scott and Glynis Callaway, owners of Koury Farms, this recognition marks a significant milestone in their journey. Since opening, the Callaways have poured their hearts into creating a venue that feels like home, a place where life’s most cherished moments are celebrated in a setting of warmth, beauty, and attention to detail. “Our goal has always been to create a space that feels like home, where people feel free to enjoy every moment of their special day,” Glynis shared.Nestled in Auburn, Georgia, Koury Farms is more than just a venue; it’s an experience. From the sweeping views of the vineyard and the charming white barns to the luxurious 1,200-square-foot bridal villa, each corner of the property reflects the Callaways’ vision of an elegant, romantic, French-inspired countryside. The venue offers flexible and customizable spaces, perfect for weddings, family gatherings, corporate events, and more.Guests at Koury Farms have a variety of picturesque settings to choose from, whether they’re saying “I do” in the outdoor covered pavilion overlooking the vineyard or dancing beneath string lights in the grand barn. Signature services include full access to a vast selection of decor items, day-of coordination, and tables and chairs for up to 200 guests, ensuring that each event is both seamless and unforgettable.The Best of Georgia Award is a deeply meaningful recognition for the Callaways and their team, who put in countless hours to make every event at Koury Farms memorable. Small details, like the handcrafted bar, cozy groom’s suite, and thoughtful decor, distinguish the venue and keep clients coming back. “We are truly honored by the love our clients have shown us,” Glynis expressed, “and we look forward to welcoming even more families and friends to create lasting memories here.”Winning the Best of Georgia Award isn’t just a milestone; it feels like the beginning of a new chapter for Koury Farms. For the Callaways, this community recognition fuels their passion to continue offering an extraordinary space where life’s biggest moments can be celebrated with heart.

