SeaNXT Elite Unveiled at CES 2025: A Breakthrough in Sustainable Marine Exploration

The SeaNXT Elite lineup offers a stunning range of colors—Black, Green, Blue, Red, and Gold—each crafted from premium carbon fiber to combine style, performance, and durability for underwater exploration. Two divers use SeaNXT Elite underwater scooters to glide effortlessly through clear ocean waters.

SeaNXT Elite Sets New Standards in Electric Marine Technology with Sustainable Design and Cutting-Edge Features

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaNXT proudly announces the debut of the SeaNXT Elite, an advanced electric marine exploration and navigation vehicle, at CES Las Vegas 2025. Selected as a top innovation for the prestigious Eureka Pavilion, the SeaNXT Elite will be showcased to a global audience, underscoring its innovative features and environmental consciousness.

Industry-Leading Lightweight Design

Crafted in France using premium T3000 carbon fiber, the SeaNXT Elite combines exceptional durability with an industry-leading lightweight design. Weighing just 22 kg, the Elite enables seamless marine exploration for users with or without access to a boat.

Environmentally Conscious Engineering

The SeaNXT Elite is fully electric, driven by a dual-motor system that reduces underwater noise and minimizes disruption to marine life. Unlike conventional underwater vehicles, its low-turbulence impeller system supports environmentally conscious exploration, ensuring compatibility with delicate ocean ecosystems. The dual motors operate in parallel for increased reliability, offering a backup in case of motor failure.

Sustainable and Modular Design

SeaNXT emphasizes sustainability through modular engineering. Each component of the Elite is replaceable, reducing waste and extending the vehicle’s operational life. Comprehensive user training ensures efficient part replacement when necessary. The system is powered by a high-capacity, ultra-high discharge 10C lithium-ion battery designed for extended use and eco-responsible performance.

Advanced Safety and Navigation Features

Equipped with live GPS tracking, offline mapping, and a permanent front LED guide light visible up to 300 meters, the SeaNXT Elite redefines safe marine navigation. The LED light remains active for up to five hours even after the main battery is depleted, ensuring continuous visibility in critical situations.

Smart Software Integration

The Elite features remotely upgradeable software, ensuring compatibility with future technological advancements. Its built-in Type-C port facilitates PC connectivity for updates and diagnostics, enabling seamless performance enhancements over time.

CEO Statement

“The SeaNXT Elite represents the next generation of marine exploration,” said Ezio RAGOZZO, CEO of CNXT Industry. “Our mission was to design a product that balances advanced performance with sustainable practices. We are proud to showcase this innovative solution at CES 2025.”

About SeaNXT

SeaNXT is a leading brand specializing in marine exploration technology. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company designs and manufactures products in France using high-quality materials and advanced engineering. SeaNXT is exclusively distributed in North America, South America, and the Caribbean by BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group.

