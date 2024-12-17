2025 Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series to Offer Elevated Culinary Experience

Delray Beach Open Tacos, Tequila and Tennis Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series

Popular Food & Wine Series Expanded with New Events, Parties and Tastings Fit for Culinary Connoisseurs Across the World

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Delray Beach Open www.DelrayBeachOpen.com ), which takes place February 7-16, 2025 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, has announced additional offerings to this year’s Food & Wine Series – a series of exclusive events during the 10 days of tennis that have become a cornerstone of the social scene during “season” in South Florida and beyond.New events for 2025 include a ‘Grand Tasting’ evening as well as the addition of ‘Valentine’s & Volleys: A Taste of Italy,’ a DBO first in celebrating the holiday of love that continually falls upon the tournament’s schedule. The new events join the 2nd Annual Burgers, Bourbon & Brew, and 3rd Annual Tacos, Tequila & Tennis, which both have become instant successes alongside fan-favorite Game, Set, Pour – the tournament’s ‘Ultimate Pairing Event’ since 2019.Celebrating its 33rd year, the 2025 Delray Beach Open hopes to build upon the spectacular success of its previous years and raise what is already considered a very high bar. Continuing its tradition of pairing world-class tennis with exceptional food and wine experiences, this year’s series promises to be the most extraordinary yet, featuring an elevated lineup of flavors and festivities that perfectly complement the excitement on the court.The Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series will feature VIP events throughout the tournament, including over 40 of the top restaurants, food purveyors, and spirit partners in South Florida. With returning favorites showcasing curated culinary offerings prepared exclusively for the event and custom cocktail creations from South Florida’s most esteemed mixologists, the 2025 tournament promises to outdo itself yet again.Schedule for the Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series:Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series17th Annual Chamber Bash – Monday, February 10, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. In partnership with the Delray Beach and Boca Raton Chambers of Commerce and presented by Baptist Health and sponsored by BlueIvy Communications and Carlton Fields, this exclusive networking event will take place at the tournament’s Hospitality Pavilion featuring culinary delights from some of the top spots around!**NEW: Grand Tasting Event – Tuesday, February 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.) This is sure to be a highlight of Delray Beach’s social scene, offering a wide variety of fine cuisine from the tournament’s official caterer, VIP Caterers, a full open bar and special appearances from ATP Tour players.Burgers, Bourbon, and Brew – Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.) The 2nd annual event will offer guests the opportunity to sample and vote for South Florida’s best burgers, while enjoying beer, wine, and bourbon cocktails from several different distilleries and craft beer partners.Ladies Day Luncheons – Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Thursday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The ever-popular Luncheons return offering guests more than just lunch. Tickets include Stadium Court seats to the day’s tennis matches, luncheon, wine, Bloody Mary’s, Aperol Spritz cocktails, raffle prizes and much more.Tacos, Tequila and Tennis – Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.) This fan-favorite, presented by Dano’s Tequila, is returning for its third year! With a portion of the proceeds benefitting the local non-profit organization Love Serving Autism, guests can sample and vote for South Florida restaurants’ best tacos in town while also enjoying and voting for their favorite tequila cocktail creation.**NEW: Valentine’s & Volleys: A Taste of Italy – Friday, Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.). Guests are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their special someone (or perhaps meet their special someone) over an evening enjoying the culture and tastes of Italy. This new event offers a unique blend of Italian culinary delights and thrilling tennis! Guests will taste a variety of gourmet Italian food while sipping their favorite wine from the tournament’s wine partner, Raeburn Winery, as well as Aperol Spritz cocktails.Championship Brunches – Friday, Feb. 14 & Sunday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy an upscale brunch, including bottomless Bloody Mary’s and mimosas prior to the ATP Stadium Court matches. Still want more? Guests can continue to experience the Hospitality Center’s endless beverages, desserts and coffee with the ability to leave and re-enter at any time until 3 p.m.!Game, Set, Pour – Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 5:45 p.m.). The 6th annual “Ultimate Pairing Event” features unlimited samplings of the best beer, wine, spirits and food from local restaurants and bars around South Florida. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community Classroom Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that makes learning less stressful for students, parent, families, educators and communities.Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series events are on sale now at www.DelrayBeachOpen.com Individual session and series packages are available now at www.DelrayBeachOpen.com . A variety of up-close, unique seating experiences including On Court Best Seats in the House, shaded Veranda seats, courtside box and reserved seats are available.About The Delray Beach OpenThe ATP Tour's first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season is one of just eight ATP Tour events in the United States. The event is held February 7 – 16, 2025 and features a Legends event, an ATP Tour 250 event & the Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series in the same week at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center in Delray Beach, Florida next to the pristine beaches of Delray Beach and booming downtown restaurants and marketplaces. The 2025 edition of the ATP 250 event will be its 33rdt overall. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information please visit www.DelrayBeachOpen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.