Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,617 in the last 365 days.

B-I-N-G-O spells wildlife fun at Dec. 27 MDC program in Joplin

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – The holiday break is a great time for families to play games together and connect with nature. Families will get a chance to do both Dec. 27 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

On that date, MDC staff invites families to play “Animal Bingo.” This free program, which is open to all ages, will be 2-3 p.m. at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, which is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. MDC naturalists will give an old game a new twist as they lead participants on nature-themed bingo games in which participants will have chances to learn about wildlife, see live animals, and win prizes. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204679

People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

B-I-N-G-O spells wildlife fun at Dec. 27 MDC program in Joplin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more