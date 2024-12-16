B-I-N-G-O spells wildlife fun at Dec. 27 MDC program in Joplin

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – The holiday break is a great time for families to play games together and connect with nature. Families will get a chance to do both Dec. 27 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

On that date, MDC staff invites families to play “Animal Bingo.” This free program, which is open to all ages, will be 2-3 p.m. at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, which is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. MDC naturalists will give an old game a new twist as they lead participants on nature-themed bingo games in which participants will have chances to learn about wildlife, see live animals, and win prizes. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204679

People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.