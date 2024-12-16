Governor Abbott Names Almeida Chair Of Family And Protective Services Council

TEXAS, December 16 - December 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named M. Connie Almeida, Ph.D. as chair of the Family and Protective Services Council. The Council is charged with studying and making recommendations to the commissioner regarding the management and operation of the Department of Family and Protective Services.

M. Connie Almeida, Ph.D. of Richmond is the director of the Department of Behavioral Health Services for Fort Bend County and is a licensed psychologist and licensed specialist in school psychology with 40 years of experience working with children and adults with disabilities. She serves as a Commissioner on The Texas Judicial Commission for Mental Health and has been involved with several organizations throughout the years serving children, adults, and families. Almeida received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from Western Connecticut State College and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from the University of Maryland. Additionally, she did her post doctorate studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.