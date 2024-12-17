Renown ethicist Carl G. Schowengerdt announces the release of his seminal volume on human survival, "Human Ethics"

Human Ethics Author Carl Schowengerdt

Just in time for the holidays, the new year, and a regime change in the U.S.

We are all now connected to all other humans on this planet, and that the actions each of us takes as individuals will have ripple effects on all other humans.” — Carl G. Schowengerdt, ethicist, retired physician, and author

WOODSTOCK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodstock, New York ( December 16, 2024) -- Carl G. Schowengerdt, ethicist, author and retired physician announces his latest book, Human Ethics , (YCity Publishing, 2024) as a personal response and guidebook to anyone concerned about the survival of humanity today.With the holidays and New Year’s fast approaching, and a new president heading into the White House who has views on democracy and the common good that many find troubling, Schowengerdt's thought-provoking Human Ethics comes at the right time. Presenting an ethical system that transcends religion or morality, it offers a North Star of hope and comfort in the face of uncertainty.Schowengerdt digs into history and looks at dictators, psychopaths, titans, and harmful policies that laid a weak foundation begging for ethical strength. He aptly diagnoses a problem with modern society that many may suspect — that an ethical, moral, and philosophical vacuum has enabled a polarizing clash of perspectives and an emphasis on human selfishness instead of empathy.As he points out, we've gone from seeking common ground to focusing on common conflict, with an us versus them mindset that puts the fate of this planet as risk.What to do? This son of a Methodist minister, brother of a Methodist bishop, and longtime practicing surgeon says it's not too late to be kind, fair, and decent, and follow a singular code of universal principles. And he does his best to guide us on how:• stop equating morality and ethics• keep government separate from religions• develop empathy and cooperation• eliminate racism• respect all life on Earth, not just human life• protect ourselves when attacked by those who lack compassion• learn to live in harmony with each otherIn a recent article in CEO World, Schowengerdt underscored the need for Americans to correct our ways: "It is time that this country openly admits to its grievous errors of the past." Readers will find his candor and directness refreshing, his intelligence inspiring, and his roadmap to a better society motivating — a course to a better future for all."Filled with a level of measured wisdom that will give nearly anyone faith that we can, indeed, have a future." — Katherina Davis, CEO World"Being able to articulate ephemeral concepts in a decidedly left-brain, gray matter kind of context, Schowengerdt has this incredible ability to highlight aspects of the human condition in a manner fully comprehensible for the widest possible audience." — Colin Jordan, Medium"A thoughtful and genuinely thought-provoking read ... Schowengerdt is able to make an unusual concoction of ideological elements fuse together with near-perfect precision."— Cyrus Rhodes, The Magic Pen"Having someone tell it like it is could be an extremely bleak and depressing experience. After all, sometimes putting an articulation to the current state of affairs can really sum up things in a way that drives home the gravity. But Schowengerdt balances this with actual thoughts on the path forward."— Garth Thomas, The Hollywood DigestWHERE TO BUY THE BOOKAMAZONABOUT: Carl G. Schowengerdt is a retired surgeon who grew up in a family of daily religious and ethical discussions. His father was a Methodist minister, his brother a Methodist bishop. Schowengerdt instead studied medicine, became a physician, and practiced surgery for 40 years, specializing in lung and esophageal cancer, as well as family practice. He chaired the Ethics Committee for Genesis Health Systems, was medical director of the Genesis/James cancer unit and Rambo Memorial Respiratory Health Clinic of Muskingam County, and was president of the nonprofit Appalachian Primary Care. His new book is Human Ethics. Learn more at YCityPublishing.

