NJDOL Issues Stop-Work Order to Trenton Bar for Minimum Wage and Overtime Rate Violations, Incomplete Records, Unpaid Wages, and Failure to Pay Earned Sick Leave

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 16, 2024



TRENTON – Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Division of Wage and Hour Compliance issued the following stop-work order on December 10, 2024:

Employer: George C.'s Tavern

Work Location: 1849 South Clinton Ave. Trenton, N.J., 08610

Nature of Work:The establishment is a bar

SWO Category: General Enforcement

Details: On December 10, 2024, the NJDOL issued a stop-work order to George C.'s Tavern. The case is awaiting notice of request for a hearing.

Violations: Minimum wage rate; overtime rate; incomplete records; failure to pay Earned Sick Leave; records for Earned Sick Leave; unpaid wages.

Monetary Assessments: Wages $4,607.47; Fees $460.75; Penalties $7,150.

Workers Affected: 5

NJDOL has issued 179 stop-work orders since these powers were expanded in July 2019.