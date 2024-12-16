NJDOL Issues Stop-Work Order to Trenton Bar for Minimum Wage and Overtime Rate Violations, Incomplete Records, Unpaid Wages, and Failure to Pay Earned Sick Leave
December 16, 2024
TRENTON – Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Division of Wage and Hour Compliance issued the following stop-work order on December 10, 2024:
Employer: George C.'s Tavern
Work Location: 1849 South Clinton Ave. Trenton, N.J., 08610
Nature of Work:The establishment is a bar
SWO Category: General Enforcement
Details: On December 10, 2024, the NJDOL issued a stop-work order to George C.'s Tavern. The case is awaiting notice of request for a hearing.
Violations: Minimum wage rate; overtime rate; incomplete records; failure to pay Earned Sick Leave; records for Earned Sick Leave; unpaid wages.
Monetary Assessments: Wages $4,607.47; Fees $460.75; Penalties $7,150.
Workers Affected: 5
NJDOL has issued 179 stop-work orders since these powers were expanded in July 2019.
Stop-work orders are initiated by NJDOL to halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations. In General Enforcement cases, an assessment is made against a company found to be in violation of Wage and Hour laws and regulations. If the employer fails to contest or pay the assessment within the statutory time period, a stop-work order may be issued after a seven-day notice is served upon the employer. The stop-work order remains in place until the award is paid in full by the employer.
NJDOL continues to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued. Workers are to be paid during the time the stop-work order is in effect, for a period of up to 10 days. The stop-work order may be lifted if and when any remaining back wages and administrative fees have been paid and all related issues have been resolved.
