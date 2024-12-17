Comedy Icon Dana Carvey Joins 5850 Fest Lineup with Exclusive VIP Stand-up Set

5850 Fest Dana Carvey

SNL, Wayne’s World Star & Fly on the Wall Podcast Host Added to Music, Culinary & Cultural Festival Coinciding with Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals

KETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy Award-winning comedian Dana Carvey, famed for his iconic Saturday Night Live characters and celebrated Fly on the Wall podcast, has been announced as a headliner for the 5850 Fest , joining the festival’s diverse mix of talent and entertainment offerings. During the festival, the Wayne’s World star will deliver a VIP-only stand-up performance. Carvey’s addition is further evidence of 5850’s commitment to bring world-class talent to Ketchum and Sun Valley, and follows the announcement of musical acts Sugar Ray, Brandi Cyrus, and Tracy Byrd, with more headliners, chefs and cultural icons to be revealed.The 5850 Fest, taking place from March 20-27, 2025, is set to coincide with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, a major international skiing event returning to U.S. soil for the first time in eight years. The festival and competition will help transform Ketchum and Sun Valley into hubs of entertainment, culture and culinary excellence, offering everything from celebrity chef-led activations to curated art exhibits, to intimate shows with music megastars and, now, exclusive comedic experiences.“Dana Carvey is a perfect addition to 5850 Fest, as we aim to bring a rich array of entertainment and culture to the heart of Idaho,” said Brandon Kuvara and Jenny Dupre, co-founders of 5B Productions, the festival’s organizer. “Dana’s humor and talent, coupled with the festival’s various offerings, are helping to build the cultural event Ketchum and Sun Valley deserve. From top-tier culinary and art experiences to stand-out performances from music and comedy’s best, we’re creating an event that celebrates both the charm of Ketchum and the international spotlight of the World Cup Finals.”"I’m stoked to bring some laughs to 5850 Fest. Between the mountains, skiing, and all-around cool vibes of Ketchum, it’s like the ultimate ‘not too shabby’ setting for a stand-up show,” said Carvey. “Let’s make it a night to remember — and maybe even sneak in some impressions while we’re at it.”For more information on the 5850 Fest and to secure VIP tickets to the festival, please visit www.5850Fest.com About 5850 Fest5850 Fest is a multi-day cultural festival in Ketchum, Idaho, coinciding with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals. Combining world-class musical performances, curated culinary experiences and luxury VIP offerings, the festival aims to celebrate the history and allure of Ketchum and Sun Valley while attracting a global audience. Visit www.5850Fest.com to learn more.

