Big & Rich to Lead the Country Stampede at 5850 Fest’s & Kinzie Foods 'No Boots, No Service' Party

KETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 5850 Fest is excited to announce that Big & Rich, America’s Technicolor cowboys and trailblazers of country music, will headline the highly anticipated and exclusive Kinzie Foods "No Boots, No Service" Party on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The electrifying performance is part of the weeklong festival in Ketchum, Idaho, celebrating the intersection of music, culture and community. With infectious hits like “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” Big & Rich promise to add to a fun, unforgettable evening of entertainment.Composed of John Rich and Big Kenny, Big & Rich burst onto the country music scene with their groundbreaking triple-platinum album Horse of a Different Color. Known for their high-energy performances, boundary-pushing creativity and bold approach to storytelling, the duo has helped redefine modern country music. Their unique sound, combining traditional country roots with elements of rock, pop and soul, resonates deeply with fans, making them one of the most dynamic acts in the genre.“Big & Rich are the ultimate show-stoppers — their music has shaped modern country and created moments that fans around the world can’t help but sing along to,” said Brandon Kuvara and Jenny Dupre, co-founders of 5850 Fest. “With one of the most Instagrammable anthems in country music history, this party is going to be unforgettable. Limited VIP passes are still available to get you right up front, so don’t wait to grab your spot.”“Ketchum, we’re saddling up and ready to make some noise!” said Big & Rich. “The mountains, the music, the energy of 5850 Fest — it’s everything we love wrapped into one epic night. So dust off your boots, bring your wild side and join us for a celebration you’ll be talking about for years to come.”The "No Boots, No Service" Party is just one of 5850 Fest’s vibrant celebration of country music. Big & Rich join a country lineup already boasting the legendary Tracy Byrd, chart-topping Tyler Rich, powerhouse vocalist Annie Bosko, singer-songwriter Josh Weathers and Jason Jones. This dynamic country roster is complemented by acts from other genres, including Grammy-nominated Barenaked Ladies, ‘90s icons Sugar Ray, DJ Brandi Cyrus and a host of other performers yet to be announced.Beyond the music, 5850 Fest showcases a curated mix of culinary and cultural activations. The festival’s “Summit to Table” program, featuring culinary celebrities like Tyler Florence, Ana Sofía Fehn and Art Smith, offers intimate VIP dinners, cooking demonstrations and locally sourced delights.For attendees seeking the ultimate experience, VIP passes provide exclusive access to private lounges, premium viewing areas and meet-and-greet opportunities with performers. Open-access activations and single-day passes ensure there’s something for everyone.The festival, held March 20–27, 2025, coincides with the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, marking the event’s first return to U.S. soil in nearly a decade. This unique pairing of world-class skiing and live entertainment transforms Ketchum into a hub of music, culture, and culinary excellence.

