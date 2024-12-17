Auto-ISAC Partners with NCC Group, Zscaler

Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the Industry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) announces that NCC Group and Zscaler, both leaders in cybersecurity solutions, are new strategic partners who will be engaging with the group’s automotive sector members.“As pioneers in automotive cyber security, NCC Group is determined to continue playing a role in advancing security and safety in this rapidly evolving sector. Partnerships like this are so important to achieve our vision of creating a more secure digital future, and we are looking forward to supporting Auto-ISAC to help assure the resilience and continuity of the global automotive industry,” said Andy Davis, Global Research Practice Director, NCC Group.NCC Group provides specialized cyber security services for the transport sector, including aerospace, automotive, rail, and maritime. NCC Group offers extensive automotive experience, insights, and services ranging from bespoke vehicle security testing and regulatory compliance expertise to helping manufacturers manage complex global supply chains and address diverse threats.“Zscaler’s partner ecosystem includes a network of partners who offer solutions, services, software, and more to make secure digital transformation possible,” said Deepak Patel, Senior Director OT/IoT Security, Zscaler. “We are thrilled to partner with the Auto-ISAC and its members to deliver support on security matters. ”Zscaler extends zero trust security into the automotive and transportation industry and helps accelerate digital transformation for both manufacturers and automakers. A zero-trust architecture helps simplify security and enables new business models for automotive leaders.“Third-party security organizations are important and valued contributors, and automakers have long engaged these providers to develop vehicle-specific security technologies and practices,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. “Zscaler and NCC Group are leaders in cyber security solutions with powerful global capabilities, and as partners they can help us create an even more resilient digital future.”Since 2015, the Auto-ISAC has operated as a global information-sharing community for vehicle cybersecurity, providing a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging automotive cybersecurity risks.Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.# # #About NCC GroupNCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business. Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, approximately 2,000 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience for over 14,000 clients across the public and private sectors. With decades of experience and a rich heritage, NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet clients’ current and future cyber security challenges. For more information visit www.nccgroup.com/uk ZscalerNatalia Wodecki, Sr. Director, Global Integrated Communications & PRpress@zscaler.com

