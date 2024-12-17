Founder & Cybersecurity Evangelist Anthony Green Leads Winter Issue of PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine

PORTFOLIO.YVR Issue #05

Winter Edition includes ten BC-based spotlights on businesses and entrepreneurs creating, innovating and designing a path forward for positive change in Canada.

I want to prove that Vancouver, often overshadowed by larger tech hubs, can produce world-class leaders, educators, innovators, and entrepreneurs who leave a lasting mark on the global stage!” — Anthony Green, Founder & Cybersecurity Evangelist

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine is proud to announce the launch of its fifth issue, celebrating the dynamic and inspiring entrepreneurs shaping British Columbia’s business landscape. At the heart of this issue is the story of Anthony Green , a Vancouver-based tech innovator whose work in cybersecurity and AI-driven marketing is redefining the future of technology.“Entrepreneurs are the heart of our communities and the engines of innovation in our economies,” said Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Portfolio.YVR. “They are the dreamers and doers who create businesses, spark ideas, and make things happen. This issue is a testament to their incredible spirit.”Anthony Green’s journey began in Richmond, where a passion for computers and software ignited his entrepreneurial spark. Today, as the co-founder of OpenRep, he is leading advancements in cybersecurity and AI-driven marketing solutions, creating tools that empower businesses to navigate the digital age with confidence.Green shares, "My journey—from teenage side hustles to building a digital marketing firm, from setting cybersecurity standards at CPABC to revitalizing Vancouver’s largest cybersecurity association, from teaching international audiences to launching a platform that democratizes marketing—has been a continuous evolution. It is a story of rising to challenges, finding ways to innovate, and sharing knowledge so others can do the same."This issue also showcases nine other outstanding individuals whose stories exemplify creativity, perseverance, and a humanist approach to business. Among them is Jenna Herbut, founder of Conscious Lab and Make It, who has spent over 16 years helping others bring extraordinary ideas to life. Event visionaries Kavita Mohan and Pri demonstrate the transformative power of creativity and precision, crafting unforgettable experiences in weddings and events.Education and empowerment take centre stage with Frankie Cena, founder of FDT Academy, and Kasia, a multifaceted entrepreneur blending music, spirituality, and academics to uplift others. In branding, Sarah Mawji of Venture Strategies PR and Leeann Froese of Town Hall Brands highlight the power of storytelling in connecting businesses to their audiences.From luxury craftsmanship by Zahir Rajani of The Sartorial Shop to Andy Chu’s cutting-edge work in entertainment through Arc2 Intertainment and FMA Entertainment, these Vancouverites inspire with their passion and ingenuity.“As the voice of BC entrepreneurs, Portfolio.YVR is committed to showcasing stories that inspire and connect,” added Siwak. “We are thrilled to bring these remarkable individuals’ journeys to our readers and celebrate the innovation and heart they bring to our communities. A humanist approach to the people behind the businesses.”Issue #05 of Portfolio.YVR is now available on the issuu digital magazine platform. Discover these ten trailblazers and their journeys as they shape the future of business in BC.About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications Inc.Founded in 2017 by Helen Siwak, EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications (ELL Comms) is a dynamic agency with two core divisions. The first specializes in marketing and communications with a sustainability-driven approach, focusing on supporting ethical, small-to-mid-sized, women-led Canadian businesses. The second division is dedicated to publishing digital magazines with an eco-conscious ethos. Current titles include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, EcoLuxLifestyle.co, and PORTFOLIO.YVR, all offered in various formats—flippable, digital, and print—and featuring a blend of curated sponsored content, bespoke storytelling, and engaging editorial.About Helen Siwak, CEO & PublisherHelen Siwak’s impressive publishing journey began in 2015 when she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and contributed as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese editions), and West Coast editor for Retail-Insider. In 2017, she spearheaded the creation of Canada’s first ecoluxury publication, Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine. Siwak has forged notable partnerships with Luxury Lifestyle Awards and PSNEWS KR, further enhancing the reach and impact of her work in sustainable luxury media. Over the years, she has collaborated with globally renowned brands including LVMH, Kering, Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti, solidifying her reputation as a visionary leader in the field.

