Tek Fusion Global Inc. Selects Alta Data Technologies LLC for A/MH-6R Cockpit Systems Architecture

Little Bord MH6M Alta Advanced 1553 Ethernet Converter

Alta’s Real-Time MIL-STD-1553 to Ethernet Converter is a Key Component to Enhance Mission Capability

Alta Data is a trusted partner to TFG and has never let us down. They understand the importance of the 160th SOAR(A) mission to keep us all safe” — James Jett, Director of Program Management at TFG

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rio Rancho, NM (December 16, 2024) – Alta Data Technologies, LLC (Alta) today announced that Tek Fusion Global Inc. (TFG) has selected Alta’s ENETX converter for the A/MH-6R cockpit systems architecture, operated by the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) (160th SOAR(A)).TFG, an engineering services company specializing in the integration of special mission equipment systems, is leading the design and implementation of the new cockpit and communication systems for the A/MH-6R. Alta’s ENETX converter, a Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS), real-time Ethernet- 1553 converter designed for lab or rugged deployed systems, will play a crucial role in enabling 1553 communications between TFG's mission computer and the aircraft's various subsystems."Tek Fusion Global Inc. is proud to partner with Alta Data to provide this capability to the tip of the spear in Army Aviation," said James Jett, Director of Program Management at TFG. "Alta Data is a trusted partner to TFG and has never let us down. They understand the importance of the 160th SOAR(A) mission to keep us all safe.”The A/MH-6R is a highly modified light helicopter utilized by the 160th SOAR(A) for critical special operations missions. The upgrade project aims to enhance the aircraft's capabilities and ensure its continued effectiveness in challenging operational environments.“The ENETX has proven to be a capable, rugged, and safe signal converter on the A/MH-6R platform," said a representative from the A/MH-6 Product Management Office. "It performs consistently despite the aircraft’s demanding usage spectrum.”Harry Wild, Alta’s VP of Sales, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting critical missions. "We strive to provide the best possible, no-risk 1553 and ARINC products to our customers. Designed as a real-time device that easily integrates into an Ethernet environment, the ENETX even has a 1553 to Ethernet bridge mode to auto transmit selected 1553 messages without any programming. Also, the ENETX can support raw 28V aircraft power and 40G shock, making it ideal for this demanding application. These capabilities reduce development time and integration risk for complex systems. It's an honor to contribute to the A/MH-6R and support the 160th SOAR(A)."About Tek Fusion Global, Inc.Tek Fusion Global, Inc. is an engineering services company focused on integrating special mission equipment systems onto military and civil aviation platforms. TFG's team comprises former end users, experimental test pilots, and highly experienced engineers with expertise in hardware and software development, integration, and testing. TFG's capabilities range from consulting services to full life cycle development, design, integration, experimental flight testing, fielding, and sustainment of hardware and software systems.About Alta Data TechnologiesAlta is a rapidly growing, private company that provides industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density interface card channel counts, Ethernet converters, and USB and Thunderbolt™ appliances. Interface cards include boards for various computer system architectures, such as PCI Express, PMC, XMC VPX, MOSA, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Learn more at www.altadt.com

