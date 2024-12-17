61st Coconut Grove Arts Festival® Returns Presidents’ Day Weekend 2025 With First Horizon Bank as Presenting Sponsor

Beautiful drone shot of last year's festival. Photo Credit: DubEra

This iconic celebration of art and culture, taking place February 15, 16, and 17, 2025, attracts tens of thousands of attendees worldwide.

This multi-year commitment will enable us to enhance the festival experience while reinforcing our status as one of the country's premier arts festivals." — Dave Hill, Chairman of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board of Directors

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coconut Grove Arts Festival® (CGAF), South Florida’s premier outdoor fine-arts event, returns for its 61st edition, produced by Loud And Live and presented by First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN). Taking place over Presidents’ Day Weekend, February 15, 16, and 17, 2025, this iconic celebration of art and culture promises to be the social event of the year, attracting tens of thousands of attendees worldwide.Having First Horizon Bank as the presenting sponsor of a festival with more than six decades of history underscores the event's enduring significance and deep connection to the community. “We are grateful for First Horizon Bank's commitment to the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. Together, we will continue providing a first-class experience for our attendees, artists, and shared local community. This multi-year commitment will enable us to enhance the festival experience while reinforcing our status as one of the country's premier arts festivals,” said Dave Hill, Chairman of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board of Directors. With this partnership, First Horizon Bank solidifies its role as the festival's official bank and strengthens its position as the preferred community bank for South Floridians who celebrate culture, art, and creativity.“As the presenting sponsor of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, First Horizon Bank is honored to support one of the most cherished cultural events in our county,” said Orlando Roche, Market President of Miami-Dade at First Horizon Bank. “The festival showcases the vibrant creativity and diversity of our community, aligning with our commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of Miami. We look forward to celebrating and inspiring connections among artists, residents, and visitors while continuing to invest in the people and the experiences that make Miami extraordinary.”Since its inception in 1963, the CGAF has been a cornerstone of South Florida's cultural calendar and is internationally recognized as one of the nation’s top outdoor art festivals. “Producing the Coconut Grove Arts Festival is a privilege and a passion. This iconic event brings together art, culture, and community in a truly inspiring way. Every year, we strive to elevate it, ensuring it remains a remarkable celebration of creativity and the vibrant spirit of Coconut Grove, said Tony Albelo, President of Loud And Live, the company that produces the festival.After a rigorous selection process, 285 artists have been invited to join the 2025 show. Known for exceptional sales and a discerning audience, this juried show is a rare opportunity for artists across all disciplines, including mixed media, painting, photography, digital art, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, and more. “One of my favorite (and hardest) moments each year is hitting that “send” button to notify the artists. This festival is highly competitive, and with so many talented applicants, not everyone makes the cut,” says Camille Marchese, Executive Director. “While many familiar faces return, we’re thrilled by the fresh talent joining us each year – including over 100 artists new to the festival.”The festival’s legacy includes commemorative posters designed by renowned artists such as Romero Britto, Guy Harvey, Clyde Butcher, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, Lebo and Alexander Mijares, to name a few. This year’s commemorative poster artist remains a surprise until its unveiling, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festival’s rich tradition of showcasing exceptional talent. Although the Coconut Grove Arts Festival spans just three days, its dedication to advancing arts education in South Florida continues throughout the year.The Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association has been devoted to fostering the next generation of artists for six decades. Proceeds from the festival support year-round programs that positively impact the community and enrich countless lives beyond the event itself. CGAF has also given more than $200,000 in scholarships in the last three years, $144,000 of which has gone to Miami Dade High School graduating students and $90,000 to students at Florida International University.The 61st Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival, presented by First Horizon Bank, will take place in the heart of Coconut Grove, providing an ideal setting for visitors to enjoy art, cuisine, and Miami's vibrant culture. Tickets for the 2025 festival are on sale now, starting at $25 plus fees for General Admission. The festival is located just south of downtown Miami, adjacent to beautiful Biscayne Bay. It runs along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive, and Pan American Drive. For more information, please visit the festival’s official website at https://cgaf.com ABOUT CGAFProduced by the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, festival proceeds fund the Annual Scholarship Program and other education and outreach programs such as the New & Emerging Artists Program and Visiting Artist Program for Miami Dade County schools. Year-round arts initiatives include special exhibitions at the Mayfair in the Grove, Visiting Artists Week, and a partnership with the New World School of the Arts. For information, visit the festival website at https://www.cgaf.com/ ABOUT FIRST HORIZON BANKFirst Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company dedicated to helping our clients, communities, and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com

