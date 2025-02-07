61st Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival: Celebrating the Talent and Dedication of Artists Nationwide

Art collector at 2024 CGAF Artist booth at 2024 CGAF A view from above at the CGAF

The artists featured at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival are full-time professionals who rely on their art to support themselves and their families

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 61st Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF), presented by First Horizon Bank, returns this year, showcasing a stellar lineup of 285 internationally acclaimed talented artists from across the United States. This premier outdoor art festival, set in the heart of Coconut Grove, has become a haven for art lovers and collectors eager to experience the creativity and craftsmanship of professional artists who dedicate their lives to their craft.Unlike hobbyists, the artists featured at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival are full-time professionals who rely on their art to support themselves and their families. Their participation in this event is about sharing their talent and sustaining their livelihood. This year’s festival brings together painters, sculptors, photographers, mixed-media artists, and more, all with compelling stories to share and extraordinary works to offer.Why Buying Art at a Festival MattersPurchasing art at a festival like Coconut Grove offers a uniquely personal experience. Festivalgoers have the rare opportunity to meet the artists behind the work, hear their stories, and gain insight into the inspiration and process behind the pieces. This level of connection adds depth and meaning to each purchase, creating a personal bond between the buyer and the artwork.“For many, buying art at a festival is a more approachable and enjoyable experience than stepping into a traditional gallery setting. The vibrant, open-air atmosphere fosters a sense of community and creativity, making it easier for attendees to explore, connect, and invest in original works of art,” says Camille Marchese, Executive Director of the festival.Recognizing the immense effort and passion that goes into each piece is essential. Asking for a discount undermines the value of their work and the financial stability of the artists. Every sale supports not just the creation of art but also the livelihoods of these dedicated professionals. By paying the full price, buyers ensure that the artists can continue their craft and bring more beauty into the world.Spotlight on This Year’s ArtistsThe 61st Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival is proud to feature an incredible roster of artists with unique styles and stories. Here’s a small sample of this year’s artists:• Eric Gonzalez (Painting) - Booth 930: A painter from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who does miniature paintings with a fine-tipped brush and without magnification.• Janina Ellis (Painting) – Booth 637: An award-winning oil painter living in Greenville, SC, who has painted thousands of individual people. She studied classical painting and drawing in Germany.• Nicholas Barnes (Wood) — Booth 917: He begins by collecting wood from his Appalachian home and creating woodturning that undergoes Wood Cloisonné.• Jeff Schaller (Painting) - Booth 834: Using acrylic paints, Schaller weaves lost and found images and words to paint with precision and intricacy.• Thomas Wargin (Sculpture) - Booth 701, 702E: Known for animated carved wood sculptures, Wargin has a rich background and diverse client base.• Kiersten Heitmann (Fiber) - Booth 410, 411: A Naples-based artist creating mosaic-like fiber art.• Lydia Randolph (Painting)—Booth 601E: Inspired by masters like Gauguin and Cassatt, her works resemble stained glass.• Kenneth Kudulis (Digital Art) - Booth 228: A digital artist blending layers and textures to create depth.• Ruben Medina (Sculpture) – Booth 809: A Cuban sculptor specializing in marble and bronze.• Jay McDougall (Wood) – Booth 318C: A Minnesota-based artist working with sustainable materials.• Marlene Rose (Glass Sculpture) – Booth 505, 506: Known for her sand-cast glass art sought by collectors and celebrities.• Melanie Schlossberg (Jewelry)—Booth 936: Traditional techniques are used to fabricate one-of-a-kind, small-batch silver jewelry using hand-cut, wisely collected natural and artificial materials.Whether discovering a new favorite artist or finding that perfect piece, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival is the place to embrace the beauty and meaning of art. It promises an unforgettable experience for art enthusiasts and collectors alike. With a curated selection of artists, each offering exceptional talent and unique perspectives, the festival celebrates creativity and human connection. Bookmark your calendar for February 15 through 17 to explore the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, meet the artists, and take home a piece of art that resonates with you.Tickets are available online at www.cgaf.com starting at $30++ and the door for $35++. Follow social media for updates and highlights on Instagram at @coconutgroveartsfestival, Facebook: Coconut Grove Arts Festival, and Twitter: @cgartsfestivalDates and Hours:• Saturday, February 15, 2025: 10 AM – 6 PM• Sunday, February 16, 2025: 10 AM – 6 PM• Monday, February 17, 2025: 10 AM – 5 PMAbout the Coconut Grove Arts FestivalFor 61 years, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, managed by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, has been dedicated to cultivating future generations of artists. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs – and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. Held annually over Presidents’ Day weekend and produced by Miami-based Loud & Live, this three-day event features 285 juried artists across multiple visual categories, live performances, and interactive art experiences along Coconut Grove’s scenic bayfront streets. Proceeds fund impactful year-round programs, including scholarships for Florida International University and Miami-Dade high school students, the Visiting Artists Program, and the Next Generation Emerging Artist Program. Learn more at cgaf.com.

